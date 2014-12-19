(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings considers the
announced acquisition
of Banco Commercial Investment Trust do Brasil S.A. (CIT Brasil)
by Banco
Daycoval S.A. (Daycoval), neutral to Daycoval's ratings.
On Dec. 11, 2014, Daycoval announced the signing of a definitive
agreement to
acquire CIT Brasil, a bank focused on the corporate and SME
market, which offers
equipment leasing focused on the IT industry. The rationale for
the transaction
is an opportunity to diversify Daycoval's product portfolio and
better serve its
SME client base.
Given Daycoval's comfortable liquidity position with Liquid
assets around BRL3.2
billion and its comfortable capitalization (Fitch Core Capital
ratio of 18.6% as
of September 2014), the acquisition will have no major impact on
the bank's
liquidity and capitalization position when it is concluded,
which should take
from 6-9 months until all regulatory approvals are granted.
CIT Brasil is a quite small institution with equity of BRL268
million, gross
loans of BRL464 million and total assets of BRL711 million as of
June 2014,
representing roughly 11%, 5% and 4% of Daycoval's equity, gross
loans and total
assets, respectively.
Daycoval's good access to funding and stronger franchise in the
Brazilian market
should allow the bank to better explore the leasing product with
Brazilian
companies in need of equipment financing.
Fitch currently rates Daycoval as follows:
--Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) 'BBB-',
Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs 'F3';
--Viability rating 'bbb-';
--Long-term national rating 'AA(bra)', Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national rating F1+(bra)';
--Support rating affirmed at '5';
--Support rating floor 'NF';
--Senior unsecured USD notes due March 2015, foreign currency
rating 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured USD notes due January 2016, foreign currency
rating 'BBB-'.
--Senior unsecured USD notes due March 2019, foreign currency
rating 'BBB-'
--Senior unsecured BRL letras financeiras due 2015 and 2016 at
'AA(bra).
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Eduardo Ribas
Director
+55-11-4504-2213
Fitch Rating Brasil Ltda.
Alameda Santos 700
Sao Paulo, Brazil
Secondary Analyst
Claudio Gallina
Director
+ 55 11 4504-2216
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0739
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.