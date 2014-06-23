(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO, June 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings considers Banco
Panamericano's (Pan)
announcement of a capital injection of up to BRL3 billion, led
by its two
controlling shareholders - Banco BTG Pactual S.A. (BTG Pactual)
and Caixa
Economica Federal (Caixa) - as positive for the bank's financial
profile but
neutral to the bank's current Viability Rating (VR) in the short
term. Pan's
Fitch VR is 'b' and Foreign Currency (FC) and Local Currency
(LC) long-term
(LT) Issuer Default Rating are both 'BB+'; Outlook
Positive, since
January 2014.
On June 13, Pan announced a capital increase of BRL3 billion via
two tranches:
One consisting of new shares to be issued in an amount up to
BRL1.5 billion, and
the second through the issuance of redeemable preferred shares
in an amount up
to BRL1.5 billion, which is still subject to shareholders'
approval.
BTG Pactual (FC LT of 'BBB-'/Outlook Positive) and Caixa
(FC LT IDR of
'BBB'/Outlook Stable) are committed to subscribe to both
tranches up to their
71% ownership stake and eventually to all remaining unsubscribed
shares. The
first tranche would have a positive impact on the bank's
regulatory capital
ratio and on Fitch Core Capital. The second tranche cannot be
used as capital
for regulatory purposes nor would it be deemed as capital or
receive any equity
credit, as per Fitch's criteria.
In Fitch's view, the capital injections should allow Pan to
accelerate the
achievement of its operational breakeven point through the
retention of a larger
portion of its loan originations and reduce its reliance on
credit sales under
the agreements with Caixa. Also, the bank should be able to use
its large
tax-credit base (BRL2.8 billion as of December 2013), as it
should start posting
more robust results.
Fitch believes this announcement will have a positive effect on
Pan's current
capital base but with a neutral impact on the bank's VR in the
short term. In
the agency's opinion the bank's profitability and capital ratio
improvements
will need to be sustained in order to trigger a positive VR
action. As stated in
January 2014 (Please refer to Fitch's last Rating Action
Commentary 'Fitch
Affirms BTG Pactual Group's Ratings; Outlook Revised to
Positive', dated Jan.
27, 2014) Fitch believes that a positive rating action would
depend on a
sustained improvement in the bank's operating profitability
(ROAA above 0.5%)
along with the maintenance of a Fitch Core Capital higher than
7.0%.
Pan's IDRs remain driven by the support of BTG Pactual and
already factors in
shareholders' ability to maintain ordinary support. Its Positive
Outlook is
aligned with an eventual upgrade of BTG Pactual's IDRs.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Eduardo Ribas
Director
+55-11-4504-2213
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Alameda Santos, 700 - 7th floor -
Sao Paulo - SP - CEP: 01418-100
Secondary Analyst
Claudio Gallina
Director
+55-11-4504-2216
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
-- Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
-- Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
