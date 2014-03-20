(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/BOGOTA, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings views positively
Bancolombia
S.A.'s recent capital increase. Bancolombia (rated
'BBB/F2'/Stable Outlook) has
raised COP2.6 trillion (about USD1.3 billion) in a public
offering of preferred
shares.
The increase recovers part of the capital deployed for the
acquisition of HSBC's
banking and insurance operations in Panama and has no impact on
the ratings of
Bancolombia and/or its subsidiaries. The acquisition created
additional goodwill
on Bancolombia's books, negatively impacting its Fitch core
capital ratio (FCC),
which is partially recovered with this recent capital injection.
Bancolombia's FCC had hovered around 10% until 2011 and was
bolstered above 11%
prior to the acquisition. Fitch expected FCC to decline below 9%
at the closing
of the transaction in October 2013 and assumed that positive
prospects in the
bank's two main markets, continued profitability and moderate
organic growth
would allow Bancolombia to replenish its capital and bring FCC
closer to 10% by
the end of 2015.
The successful share issuance strengthens Bancolombia's FCC and
will support
current and future balance sheet growth. Bancolombia's FCC ratio
increased to
close to 11% after this capital injection and, as the bank
grows, is expected to
remain in the 10%-10.5% range, a level aligned with other
similarly rated banks.
Fitch expects that the bank will maintain its conservative
earning retention
policy and controlled expansion in order to further enhance the
bank's position
and creditworthiness.
The bank is in the process of integrating Banistmo (rated
'BBB/F2'/Stable
Outlook) and has also acquired a non-controlling interest in
Banco Agromercantil
in Guatemala (rated 'A+(gtm)/F1(gtm)'/Stable Outlook). Fitch
will continue to
monitor Bancolombia's new subsidiaries' performance and their
impact on the
bank's prospects and credit metrics.
For further information on Bancolombia's ratings, please refer
to Fitch's press
release entitled 'Fitch Affirms Bancolombia at 'BBB'; Outlook
Stable' dated
Sept. 19, 2013.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Diego Alcazar
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Andres Marquez
Director
+ 57 1 326-9999
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
