(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Turkish Banksâ€™ External Debt
and FC Liquidity
here
MOSCOW/LONDON, September 03 (Fitch) Most of the recent increase
in Turkey's
external debt has been driven by bank borrowing, Fitch Ratings
says. The rapid
rise in banks' foreign liabilities, particularly at the short
end, leaves them
more vulnerable to an extreme stress involving an abrupt and
prolonged market
shutdown. The increase in external debt was one of the factors
leading to the
downgrade of Turkey's three largest domestic privately owned
banks to 'BBB-',
the same level as the sovereign, in June.
Turkish banks' foreign borrowings increased almost threefold, to
USD164bn,
between end-2008 and end-1H14, rising to 38% of the country's
total external
debt from 20%. Sovereign external debt rose more moderately and
other sectors'
foreign borrowings were largely unchanged. Banks therefore
accounted for 71% of
the increase in Turkey's foreign debt during the period.
Furthermore, banks
accounted for virtually all the increase in foreign-currency
external debt, as
the growth of sovereign external liabilities mainly arose from
greater foreign
holdings of lira-denominated government bonds.
The short-term component of banks' external foreign-currency
liabilities also
increased significantly, more than quadrupling over the same
period, while
long-term foreign-currency debt doubled. The substantial
short-term component
within banks' debt raises refinancing risks.
Banks' foreign assets have shrunk and foreign-currency liquidity
now mainly
comprises placements with the Turkish central bank.
Nevertheless, the drawdown
of foreign-currency reserves placed against local-currency
liabilities (the
reserve option mechanism, ROM), together with liquid foreign
assets and a small
portfolio of unencumbered government bonds, should give banks
around USD71bn of
reasonably reliable foreign-currency liquidity to cope with a
short-lived
stress. Other assets and FX derivatives may generate moderate
additional foreign
currency. This represents a reasonable liquidity position
relative to our
estimate of the sector's one-year external debt service
requirement, in the
extreme scenario of a complete market shutdown, of USD80bn-85bn.
Nevertheless, a sudden and prolonged foreign market closure
would put
significant pressure on banks' foreign-currency liquidity,
particularly as there
are potential constraints on the central bank's ability to make
available
additional foreign currency beyond that placed under the ROM.
The central bank
would be likely to face several other claims on its limited
reserves in a stress
scenario, including servicing of corporate and sovereign
external debt, outflows
of portfolio investments and financing of the current account
deficit. Therefore
a sudden market closure, or further rapid growth of banks'
external debt,
raising vulnerabilities, could put pressure on banks' ratings.
Other aspects of banks' credit profiles would probably also
weaken if Turkey's
external liquidity tightens significantly. Capital ratios would
be likely to
fall, asset quality deteriorate and profit margins shrink for
all banks, not
just the ones that have borrowed extensively from abroad. This
may also increase
pressure on bank ratings.
For a detailed analysis of Turkish banks' external debt and
foreign-currency
liquidity, see "Turkish Banks' External Debt and FC Liquidity:
Dependence on
Market Access and Central Bank Policy Has Increased", published
today on
www.fitchratings.com. A panel discussion on Turkey's external
finances will take
place at our "Turkey: More Challenges Ahead" event, hosted by
Fitch's Istanbul
office on 11 September.
Contact:
James Watson
Managing Director
Financial Institutions
+7 495 956 6657
Janine Dow
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+44 20 3530 1464
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.