May 28 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Issuance of contingent capital instruments (coco) could rise in preparation for the next EU-wide bank stress test in 2014 and as banks develop recovery plans, Fitch Ratings says. There is increasing emphasis on stress-testing in European bank supervision, while recovery planning is a critical plank of the EU's Recovery & Resolution Directive proposals.

Cocos with a high capital ratio trigger are particularly relevant in stress tests and recovery planning as their write-off or equity conversion, once a pre-determined trigger is breached, is designed to absorb losses on a "going concern" basis before fundamental viability is threatened. In recognition of this, we assign such instruments either 50% or 100% equity credit in our bank capital analysis, broadly depending on coupon flexibility. Unlike most recovery options, cocos do not require a management decision as they are automatically triggered, so they should be an effective recovery tool.

In a very severe stress scenario, a bank could deteriorate beyond repair so that "gone-concern" loss-absorbing debt, such as a low trigger coco or "vanilla" subordinated debt, will be critical for resolution. In some cases there could be sufficient of these instruments to restore the bank, or parts of it, to viability without hitting senior creditors, meaning the amount of this junior capital could become a key risk differentiator between banks.

The usefulness of this loss-absorbing debt would also depend on where the debt sits in a group structure. Different stress scenarios could lead to a variation in the outcome and how a bank recovers or is resolved.

A recent example of a contingent capital instrument that qualifies as core capital under Basel III is BBVA's USD1.5bn preferred securities (rated 'BB-') with pre-set triggers for contingent conversion and fully discretionary coupon payments issued earlier this month.

On 16 May, the European Banking Authority announced that the next public EU-wide stress test would be in 2014. Some supervisors, such as the UK's Prudential Regulation Authority, already run periodic regulator stress and scenario testing.