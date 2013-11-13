(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Nov 13 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
European corporate treasurers are concerned by decreasing bank credit quality, global
banking and European money market fund (MMF) regulation, according to a live survey of 90
delegates at Fitch Ratings' third annual cash management conference in London last week. The
event was hosted by Fitch's Fund and Asset Manager Rating group.
The survey highlights the challenges faced by short-term investors, who are
confronted with Basel III regulation that is reducing banks' appetite for short
term funding and a potential overhaul of European MMF regulation:
--70% of delegates view daily liquidity and cash flow matching as primary
objectives of short-term investors. This objective came well ahead of achieving
yield, which 17% listed as a primary objective.
--Almost two-thirds of delegates consider the VNAV vs. CNAV issue as the most
important matter in the proposed European MMF regulation. UK investors, who were
more strongly represented in the audience, are more sensitive about this
question than other European investors.
--Three-quarters of delegates think that their allocation to MMFs would decrease
if the majority of MMFs were to move to VNAV as a consequence of the proposed
regulation. As a result, they would expect to reallocate cash away from MMFs
into bank deposits and direct investments in short-term instruments.
--40% of delegates stated that changes in bank credit quality are treasurers'
biggest challenge with Basle III and MMF regulations cited equally as the second
biggest challenge.
--80% of delegates said that MMF ratings are explicitly mentioned in their
investment guidelines. They value MMF ratings for providing inputs in their risk
analysis (49%) and an assessment of the manager/investment process (28%).
During the seminar, analysts from Fitch's Fund and Asset Manager, Sovereign and
Financial Institutions groups provided a detailed overview of the sovereign,
bank and MMF landscape. Although short-term credit risks have abated, challenges
remain. For example, the presentations illustrated the shrinkage of the eligible
counterparty universe, on the back of recent years' downward migration of
sovereign ratings and banks' intrinsic ratings. Of the top 25 banks, 44% were
rated 'A' or above at end August 2013, compared with 88% as of end-2007.
Fitch's bank analysts elaborated on the evolution of bank support and its
expected likely impact on ratings in certain jurisdictions due to regulatory and
political shifts. Absent offsetting fundamental improvements or other
idiosyncratic factors, bank Issuer Default Ratings most at risk of downgrades
are those anchored at the level of their Support Rating Floor (SRF), in
jurisdictions where the propensity to provide support is seen as weakening. This
would result in further shrinkage of the eligible counterparty pool of most
treasurers.
Fitch's fund and asset manager analysts showed that MMFs ratings remain stable
and that managers continue to actively manage the yield curve and their eligible
issuer list, despite this backdrop of supply shortage, coupled with ultra-low
yields.
The conference also included a presentation on the status of European short-term
markets and a panel discussion with industry experts. The panel discussed the
importance of the operational efficiency of MMFs and how the unintended
consequences of a change in the MMF operating model could have an impact on
smaller treasurers, notably in terms of the tax and accounting treatment of
MMFs.