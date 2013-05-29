(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 29 (Fitch) Depositor preference has far greater influence on subordination risk for senior unsecured bank creditors than balance-sheet encumbrance, Fitch Ratings says. Regulatory reforms may also raise encumbrance by increasing secured funding and collateral posting, but to a lesser extent. The Bank for International Settlements on Monday said that preference for retail deposits over bondholders in case of bankruptcy can raise the median asset encumbrance ratio for European banks by about 3x. This is consistent with our findings last year that deposits raise the median encumbrance of funded banking assets to around 72% compared to 28% when only secured funding is included. This shows how the relative size of a bank's deposit base compared to other funding sources could limit recoveries for senior unsecured bondholders. If all depositors are ranked ahead of senior unsecured creditors as proposed by the European parliamentary committee of Economic and Monetary Affairs last week, subordination risks may increase substantially for senior creditors. However, we believe that policymakers' views around preference for the widest deposit category are likely to vary, especially given that the definition of "deposit" can include instruments that resemble capital markets investments. Examples include deposits from institutional or private non-domestic investors and the German Schuldschein product. Deposit preference may be applied to only some deposits, but is likely to include at least insured deposits, as already proposed for UK banks. A narrower application would have a less marked impact on the encumbrance ratio. The assets available in a recovery for senior unsecured bondholders could also reduce if banks use more long-term secured funding to meet the Basel III net stable funding ratio. Collateral for OTC derivatives (not captured under the ratios above) is also increasing in line with regulatory reforms and market pressure, which is adding to the momentum for banks to increase balance-sheet encumbrance. However, these factors are unlikely to have as great an impact on subordination risks compared to depositor preference. In any case, they are being at least partly offset by a receding eurozone sovereign crisis, collateral optimisation and enhanced capital buffers and liquidity. Weaker European banks that are able to restructure and improve their financial profile will see balance-sheet encumbrance decline if their need for central bank funding reduces. Current disclosure around encumbrance by banks is poor. Given the importance of the topic for creditors, it would be helpful for banks to implement the recommendations on funding made by the Enhanced Disclosure Task Force in its October 2012 report, particularly the illustrative example on encumbrance in that report. Very few banks have done this so far. Contact: Bridget Gandy Managing Director Financial Institutions +44 20 3530 1095 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1655 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Major European Bank Balance-Sheet Encumbrance here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.