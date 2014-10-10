(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, October 10 (Fitch) US banks soon to report mandated liquidity coverage ratios (LCRs) could increasingly show modest preferences for boosting their holdings of securities such as US Treasurys (USTs) and Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA or Ginnie Mae)-backed RMBS, which face no haircuts under the new LCR rules released in September, says Fitch Ratings. While Jan. 1, 2015 marks the beginning of the LCR reporting phase-in, third-quarter 2014 reporting may indicate LCR estimations and whether banks plan to maneuver liquid holdings to meet the new standards. Regulators and banks in the US have established three classifications of high-quality liquid assets (HQLAs), which comprise the numerator of the LCR ratio. A bank's total HQLA is the sum of all qualified liquid assets after taking into effect certain haircuts. HQLAs deemed Level 1 have no haircut, Level 2A have a 15% haircut, and Level 2B have a 40% haircut. The rule also stipulates that the combined amount of Level 2 assets may be no greater than 40% of total HQLA, and Level 2B assets may be no more than 15% of total HQLA. The majority of many US banks' securities holdings that also meet HQLA qualifications include USTs and RMBS backed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae. USTs and GNMAs are deemed Level 1, whereas other agency-backed RMBS are deemed Level 2A. Recent historical levels of these asset types as a percentage of total available for sale and hold to maturity assets is shown here. <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/web_content/images/fw/fw-chart-20141010.htm "> Click here to view related chart. In Fitch's view, the 15% difference in haircuts between the two asset types could foster some preferences for USTs and Ginnie Maes relative to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac backed RMBS. As indicated by the associated graphs, the largest US banks have already begun showing increases in the mix of Level 1 USTs and Ginnie Maes relative to other agency-backed RMBS assets. Fitch notes that the market for GNMA-backed RMBS, despite the Level 1 designation is a shallower market than Fannie Mae- and Freddie Mac-backed RMBS. Thus, the liquidity characteristics may vary more than Fannie Mae- and Freddie Mac-backed RMBS. Fitch expects all banks to be able to meet the LCR requirement within the allotted time frame. On balance, we continue to not expect any rating actions solely as a function of the LCR rules. Contact: Justin Fuller, CFA Senior Director Financial Institutions +1 312 368-2057 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Matthew Noll, CFA Senior Director Financial Institutions Fitch Wire +1 212 908-0652 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.