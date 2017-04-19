(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 19 (Fitch) Bank of America Corporation's (BAC)
first quarter 2017
(1Q17) earnings continued to show improvement. Reported net
income of $4.86
billion in 1Q17 increased 3.4% inclusive of annual compensation
accruals from
the sequential quarter and 39.8% from the weaker year-ago
quarter.
The improvements were broad based, with each of the company's
business segments
generating positive operating leverage on a year-over-year
basis. This
translated to an overall return on average assets (ROAA) of
0.88% in 1Q17, up
from 0.85% in the sequential quarter and 0.64% in the year-ago
quarter.
Similarly BAC's return on average equity (ROAE) improved to 7.3%
in 1Q17, up
from 7.0% in the sequential quarter and 5.1% in the year-ago
quarter.
BAC's earnings benefited from higher interest rates this
quarter, reflected in
its net interest yield (NIY). BAC's NIY increased to 2.39% at
1Q17, up from
2.23% in the sequential quarter and 2.33% in the year-ago
quarter. Higher
short-term interest rates should contribute to earnings
improvement for the
year. BAC remains asset-sensitive, forecasting a 100 basis point
parallel shift
in the yield curve would benefit NII by $3.3 billion over the
ensuing 12 months.
While higher rates could lead to lower capital ratios from the
mark-to-market in
its securities portfolio from accumulated other comprehensive
income (AOCI),
Fitch believes the increase to retained earnings will over time
offset the AOCI
impact.
This quarter's results remain consistent with Fitch's long-term
view that BAC's
earnings performance will approach peers. If BAC management
narrows the earnings
gap sustainably, while maintaining strong capital and liquidity
there may be
longer-term positive ratings momentum.
BAC's Consumer Banking segment revenue was $8.3 billion, an
increase of 2.1%
relative to the sequential quarter and 5.1% relative to the
year-ago quarter.
This was due to higher net interest income (NII) amid strong
deposit growth and
higher short-term interest rates partially offset by lower
mortgage banking net
income.
BAC's Global Wealth & Investment Management generated solid
results for the firm
with net revenue of $4.6 billion, up 4.7% from the sequential
quarter and 2.7%
from the year-ago quarter. This was due to a mix of higher asset
management
revenue and NII offset by lower transactional revenues.
Additionally, the
segment's profit margin was strong at 27% in 1Q17.
Revenue growth in BAC's Global Banking segment was strong. Total
net revenue was
$4.95 billion, up 8.5% from the sequential quarter and up 11.0%
from the
year-ago quarter. This was driven by higher NII, advisory fees
as well as strong
debt and equity underwriting results.
BAC's Global Markets Businesses were very strong with total
revenue [excluding
debt valuation adjustments (DVA)] of $4.8 billion, up 26% from
the sequential
quarter and 22% from the year-ago quarter. This improvement was
driven largely
by stronger results in BAC's Fixed Income, Currency, and
Commodities (FICC)
business segment. FICC benefited primarily due to strong credit
related product
client activity.
Management continues to focus on ongoing expense management
initiatives. This
includes simplifying the overall organization, reformatting the
company's branch
count, and optimizing the company's headcount. In 1Q17 BAC
reduced its employee
headcount by 2% from the prior year period to 209,000 overall
employees. These
continued efforts, combined with higher revenue growth and
partially offset by
higher compensation accruals in 1Q17, drove BAC's overall
efficiency ratio to
66.17% in 1Q17, up slightly from 65.08% in the sequential
quarter but down from
70.54% in the year-ago quarter.
Overall BAC's balance sheet as of 1Q17 amounted to $2,247.7
billion, which
increased relative to the sequential and year-ago periods due to
continued
deposit growth and trading assets. The company's overall loan
balances were
essentially flat relative to the sequential quarter and up 2%
relative to the
year-ago period. In BAC's Global Banking segment, average loans
increased 4%
relative to the year-ago, driven by growth in Commercial and
Industrial lending,
unlike others that have reported thus far.
Credit quality across the loan portfolio remains strong, though
Fitch believes
credit costs across the industry are at cyclical troughs.
Overall provision
expense was $835 million in 1Q17, $61 million higher than the
sequential quarter
and $162 million less than the year-ago quarter. This quarter's
provision
included a $99 million reserve release compared to $106 million
in the prior
quarter, both due to continued improvements in consumer real
estate and energy
exposures.
In Fitch's view, BAC's funding remains sound with total deposits
of $1.27
trillion and a Time to Required Funding (debt coverage at
parent) of 40 months,
which increased this quarter due to some incremental long-term
debt issuance for
Total Loss Absorbing Capacity (TLAC) requirements. While not
disclosed, Fitch
believes BAC is in compliance with Liquidity Coverage Ratio
(LCR) requirements.
BAC's Basel III fully phased-in Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1)
ratio increased
slightly under the advanced approaches to 11.0%. While this CET1
ratio remains
below the average of some peer institutions, the denominator of
the ratio does
include $500 billion of operational risk weighted assets (RWA),
which is
approximately one third of the total RWA for the company. This
compares to $400
billion of operational risk RWA or 26.6% of total RWA for JP
Morgan and $329bn
of operational risk RWA or 28.2% of total RWA for Citigroup.
Additionally, BAC is in compliance with the Enhanced
Supplementary Leverage
Ratio (SLR) at both the bank and parent company. The bank level
SLR is at 7.2%,
well above the 6% minimum, and 7.0% at the parent company, well
above the 5%
requirement.
Contact:
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
