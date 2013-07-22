(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, July 22 (Fitch) The largest U.S. trading banks turned in strong capital markets revenues in the second quarter, despite a tough June market environment hurt by rising interest rates and widening credit spreads. Better investment banking results were a major contributor, but Fitch Ratings sees the potential for continuing rate and spread pressure to weaken issuance activity and slow capital markets revenue growth in upcoming quarters. Increased market volatility in June and a slowdown in debt issuance activity late in the quarter underscored potential risks to top-line results should the arrival of QE tapering by the Fed induce more rate pressure and general market volatility in the latter part of the year. Fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) revenues for the largest U.S. banks also came under pressure in June, although FICC continues to drive 49% of aggregate capital markets revenue for U.S. global trading and universal banks (GTUBs). Currency revenues were a relative bright spot, as market volatility picked up, especially in Asia. Credit products, on the other hand, were a source of weakness as the June rate increases reduced client activity and negative inventory marks affected results. Still, trading losses are being contained more effectively as a result of leaner inventories, which have been cut as banks face higher Basel III capital charges and the need to comply with the upcoming Volcker Rule. Aggregate capital markets revenue again served as a key driver of overall second-quarter revenue results for U.S. GTUBs, accounting for 32% of total revenues. Solid growth in investment banking (6% revenue growth sequentially and 30% year over year) helped offset the mixed trading results in the quarter. For a complete rundown of second-quarter capital markets revenue results for the largest U.S. trading banks, see "U.S. Banking Capital Market Update: 2Q13," dated July 22, 2013, at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Joseph Scott Senior Director Financial Institutions +1-212-908-0624 Bill Warlick Senior Director Fitch Wire +1-312-368-3141 Fitch, Inc. 70 W. Madison Chicago, IL 60602 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Banking Capital Market Update: 2Q13 here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.