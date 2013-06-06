(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 6 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says that banks' overall cover pool
encumbrance remained broadly stable in 2012 compared with 2011 in an update of
its report on covered bonds-related encumbrance. However, trend drivers vary.
Growing use of covered bond funding for some banks is based on necessity, borne
from limited access to unsecured funding. More stable use comes from banks in
countries where covered bonds have accounted for a large share of financing for
a long time.
Two Danish banks, Realkredit Danmark and Nykredit Realkredit, and
Swedish Landshypotek top the list. Asset encumbrance above 80% is a reflection of
their business models, based on covered bond funding. Fitch believes that covered bond
funding can be a stable form of funding, particularly in markets where
households invest a significant amount of their financial wealth outside the
traditional banking system. This is especially the case in Scandinavia.
On a weighted average basis - based on a sample of 135 covered bond issuers (101
banking groups) worldwide rated by Fitch, Spanish, Swedish, German and
Portuguese banks are at the top of the sample, with asset encumbrance from cover
pools ranging from 28% to 12% at end-2012. In Spain, overall, encumbrance
increases slightly despite the substantial transfer of real estate loans of
rescued banks to the "bad bank" SAREB, reflecting both a preference for covered
bonds over securitisation for contingency liquidity purposes as well as
deleveraging. In Germany, deleveraging included cover pools, often leading to
slight decreases in encumbrance.
There are several sources of growing bank asset encumbrance, and cover pools
alone constitute noteworthy encumbrance for only a small number of rated banks.
Of the 135 entities in the sample, 19 have cover pool encumbrance above 50%, of
which only six are above 70%. Nevertheless, investors' increased concern about
asset encumbrance might result in some banks putting the brake on secured
issuance.
To date, cover pool encumbrance has not affected unsecured debt ratings for
banks with historically high asset encumbrance, driven by specific business
models and high-quality assets. The Greek banks are the only banks whose senior
unsecured debt ratings Fitch has notched down from the Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) to reflect high general asset encumbrance.
Better disclosure has enabled Fitch to base the ranking of its sample of banks
for this report on cover pool size as a proportion of assets, whereas previous
reports were based on the proportion of covered bond funding. Private sector and
regulatory initiatives are underway to improve encumbrance disclosure further.
Further information is available in the report, "Banks' Use of Covered Bonds
Funding: 2013 Update", which is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking
on the link below.
