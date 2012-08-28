NEW YORK/MILAN Aug 28 Ratings agency Fitch downgraded the long-term ratings of seven mid-sized Italian lenders on Tuesday, citing deteriorating funding conditions as the recession in the euro zone's third-biggest economy shows no sign of abating.

Among the banks cut were Banca Popolare di Milano, Banca Carige and Banca Popolare di Vicenza.

Most banks remained within the investment grade category, but four of them - Banca Carige, Banca Popolare di Vicenza, Credito Valtellinese and Veneto Banca - slipped to BB -plus from BBB.

Italian banks are under pressure because of the widening euro zone debt crisis and are seen as vulnerable because of their large stock of impaired loans and reliance on institutional funding.

Fitch said it currently expects Italian GDP to contract by 1.9 percent in 2012 and to show zero growth in 2013.

Other banks' ratings were affirmed, including Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna at 'BBB' and Credito Emiliano at 'BBB+'. The outlook for all nine banks is negative.

Banca Popolare di Milano posted a net loss of 131.3 million euros in the first half, as new management made a writedown of 239.4 million euros as part of a business plan to improve profitability.

Fitch said it expects the lender to strengthen its operating performance and considers the bank's capitalisation acceptable. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)