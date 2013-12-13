(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, December 13 (Fitch) Banks in Chile and Uruguay,
benefiting from
economic expansion, head into 2014 with a stable outlook, while
Argentine banks
are negative, according to a new Fitch Ratings report.
'Southern Cone banks are following diverging paths, with Chilean
and Uruguayan
banks enjoying an overall good condition and comfortable
prospects, while the
environment for Argentine banks has remained tough with some
worsening
potential' said Alejandro Garcia, Senior Director in Fitch's
Financial
Institutions Group. 'The Chilean banking system remains one of
the strongest
among emerging markets, while Fitch considers that Uruguayan
banks are now less
exposed to potential negative developments in Argentina. In
turn, the operating
environment for Argentine banks continues worsening, although
these entities
have remained financially resilient'.
For Chile, a modest economic recovery is expected. Performance
will remain solid
and aligned with moderate risk levels. Adequate liquidity and
new regulations
will strengthen capitalization. Despite predictions of slightly
lower profits,
Fitch believes that the industry's fundamentals will remain
Stable.
All of Uruguay's private banks are subsidiaries of foreign banks
that, in
general, are highly rated. The system's Positive Outlook is
underpinned by the
continuing consolidation of the banks' overall performance, with
ample liquidity
and capitalization and minimal loan impairment rates. Challenges
include
improving profitability, increasing loans, and reducing
dollarization.
Fitch's Negative Outlook for Argentina reflects concern for
increasing
government intervention in the financial industry and the
possibility of
tightened access to foreign currencies. Financial companies'
good asset quality
and profitability ratios could deteriorate as inflation and
macroeconomic
volatility rise. The Negative Outlook on both individual banks
and the overall
industry could trigger a downgrade in the ratings assigned to
individual
institutions in 2014.
For more information, a special report titled '2014 Outlook:
Southern Cone
Banks' is available on the Fitch Ratings web site at
www.fitchratings.com.
