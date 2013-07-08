(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, July 08 (Fitch) Banks will report significantly lower unrealized gain positions when earnings season kicks off Friday stemming from the recent backup in interest rates, according to Fitch Ratings. Net unrealized gains in the industry shrank to just $6bn at the end of June 2013 (down from $35bn at the end of March), according to regulatory data. During this time, the 10-year bond jumped by roughly 65 basis points, with no movement in short-dated U.S. Treasurys. Unrealized gains on securities held on large U.S. bank balance sheets had risen to near peak levels, setting the stage for an acute reversal as bond prices decline in a rising rate scenario. Although there will be a significant decline across the industry, the actual impact to financials will likely be muted for the industry over the near term for several reasons. Given excess liquidity sitting in the banking system and generally robust liquidity profiles, many banks will likely not be forced to use their available-for-sale (AFS) portfolios as a source of liquidity over the near term. Bank securities portfolios will still be in an aggregate gain position at June 30, 2013; however, as rates inch up higher, these gains will likely ultimately revert to losses. Given robust liquidity profiles, Fitch anticipates banks will not be forced to sell at a loss for funding needs thereby avoiding realized losses. For those banks subject to the advanced approach under Basel III, these banks will recognize a much smaller contribution to regulatory capital ratios from unrealized gains at June 30, 2013 and potentially a drag to capital ratios at Sept. 30, 2013 if rates continue their upward march. For the remainder of the banking industry, the reversion to a loss position over coming periods could potentially result in a one-time capital hit when they make the one-time opt-out election given that there will be a true-up at the time of the decision. Please see the Fitch special report "U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risks," published on June 18, 2013, available on our website at www.fitchratings.com Contact: Julie Solar Senior Director Financial Institutions +1 312 368-5472 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL Bain Rumohr, CFA Associate Director Financial Institutions +1 312 368-3153 Kellie Geressy-Nilsen Senior Director Fitch Wire +1 212 908-9123 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.