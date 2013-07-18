July 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The eventual introduction of a new capital surcharge for banks relying heavily on short-term
wholesale funding is one of several key priorities for U.S. regulators in the second half of
2013. Fitch Ratings believes the mechanics of the approach used in calculating exposure to
short-term borrowings will be critical in determining which institutions will
potentially need to boost capital levels further, offsetting the increased risk
of crisis-driven runs on short-term funding.
Fed Gov. Daniel Tarullo made it clear in speeches earlier this month that
completion of work on an advance notice of proposed rulemaking (NPR) related to
short-term wholesale funding reliance remains a top regulatory priority, at a
time when a number of other high-profile NPRs are being developed. Mr. Tarullo
and other regulators have highlighted the need to address systemic risks posed
by heavy reliance on repo markets and other sources of short-term wholesale
funding that pose greater refinancing risk during a financial crisis.
There are several unanswered questions related to the potential scope of the new
capital surcharge. Above all, the method employed in calculating an
institution's vulnerability to short-term funding will matter in determining
which institutions are affected.
If regulators look primarily at the ratio of short-term borrowings to total
liabilities on a consolidated basis, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are likely
to face larger capital surcharges. Based on Fitch calculations, Morgan Stanley's
consolidated short-term borrowings (primarily repos and other secured borrowings
at broker-dealer subsidiaries) represented 27% of total consolidated liabilities
as of March 31, and the corresponding ratio for Goldman was 26%. These ratios
are the highest among the eight U.S. systemically important banks (SIBs) given
the business focus on capital market activities.
If, on the other hand, regulators look first to the holding company level in
measuring exposure to short-term funding rollover risk, the outcome could be
significantly different. Measured only at the holding company level, the highest
ratio of short-term borrowings to total liabilities is at JP Morgan at 35%, with
State Street having the next highest percentage of the eight global SIBs, as of
March 31.
We believe the choice of approaches may provide insight into the motivations of
regulators in crafting capital rules aimed at reducing reliance on short-term
funding. If the consolidated approach is taken, this may reflect a broad view
that excessive reliance on short-term funding should be discouraged. However,
this could create challenges for some institutions in terms of effectively
matching asset and liability duration through use of short-term borrowings.
If the holding company approach is adopted, this may reflect regulators' desire
to facilitate orderly resolution at the holding company level by reducing the
potential for short-term creditors to disrupt the bail-in process under the
single point of entry framework.
The treatment of secured short-term borrowings and wholesale deposits in the
calculation of wholesale funding exposure is uncertain. Finally, the scope of
coverage of any future capital surcharge has yet to be defined. Recent comments
by Gov. Tarullo suggest that nonbank institutions (including large CP issuers
such as GE Capital) may be included along with the eight U.S. SIBs under the
proposed rule.