(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, April 25 (Fitch) Barclays plc
('A'/Stable/'F1'/'a') announced
solid underlying operating profit in Q113, which however was
affected by GBP514m
costs related to the bank's operating expense reduction
programme, according to
Fitch Ratings. Under the bank's revised strategic plan announced
in February
2013, Barclays plans to reduce annual operating expenses by
GBP1.7bn by 2015,
incurring additional one-off costs of about GBP1bn in each of
2013 and 2014 and
GBP0.7bn in 2015. In line with the agency's expectations, the
group further
strengthened its capital ratios and maintained strong liquidity.
As a result of the restructuring costs, pre-tax profit,
excluding the impact of
fair-value changes on own debt, fell 25% compared with Q112.
Excluding the Q113
restructuring cost and the GBP300m charge for PPI redress in
Q112, pre-tax
profit in this quarter was 15% lower than in Q112, and the
adjusted net return
on tangible common equity (ROTCE) stood at 12.8% (Q112 adjusted
ROTCE: 13.6%).
Fitch considers Barclays' performance adequate, taking into
account that the
bank's reorganisation programme should result in structurally
lower operating
expenses and therefore improved sustainable profitability over
time.
Adjusted pre-tax profit at the investment bank amounted to
GBP1,315m, up 11%
compared to Q112 and 73% higher than in Q412. Q113 net revenue
remained broadly
flat as a 6% decline in fixed income net revenue was compensated
by a 19%
increase in equities and prime services and 8% growth in
investment banking.
Barclays saw lower contributions in Q113 from its rates,
commodities and
emerging markets business following a strong Q112 but saw some
improvements in
securitised products. Equities and prime services benefited from
better market
conditions, but also from market share gains. The decline in
fixed income
revenue was broadly in line with peers, but higher revenue in
equities
demonstrated that the bank has been able to expand its market
share in this
segment. Operating expenses in the investment bank in Q113
included a GBP116m
restructuring charge, and overall operating expenses remained
broadly flat
year-on-year (Q112 operating expenses included a GBP115m charge
relating to the
setting of interbank offered rates). As a result, the division's
cost/income
ratio remained solid at 63%.
Corporate banking saw adjusted pre-tax profit decline by 10% to
GBP183m, mainly
because of continued losses in European operations (pre-tax loss
of GBP114m),
which were affected by restructuring charges while loan
impairment charges
improved. UK corporate banking saw pre-tax profit improve as
income increased
and loan impairment charges declined.
Barclays' retail and business banking operations showed solid
performance in the
UK, where adjusted pre-tax profit increased by 29% year-on-year
to GBP299m, and
Fitch expects profitability in this segment to remain resilient.
Net revenue
remained flat as lower contributions from interest rate hedges
were offset by
volume growth. Loan impairment charges increased by 17%
year-on-year but
remained modest at 27bp of gross loans. Operating expenses,
excluding a GBP300m
charge for PPI redress in Q112, fell 7%.
Retail and business banking (RBB) operations outside the UK
performed weakly,
with Europe RBB affected by the restructuring charge and high
loan impairment
charges. Compared to Q412, however, Europe RBB income increased.
Africa RBB
reported a small GBP81m adjusted pre-tax profit, down 39%
year-on-year, mainly
the result of adverse foreign exchange movements and still high
loan impairment
charges. Fitch expects Barclays' European RBB operations to
remain a drag on the
group's profitability as loan impairment charges are likely to
remain high, but
they should remain manageable. The restructuring of the European
businesses
should improve efficiency, but the unit is unlikely to
contribute materially to
group profit.
Barclaycard reported GBP363m adjusted pre-tax profit, up 5%
year-on-year, and
benefited from higher income as the business saw sustained
growth, particularly
in the UK and US. Loan impairment charges increased
significantly by 21%, and
were equal to 340bp of gross loans. Fitch expects Barclaycard to
continue to
perform well, but loan losses will inevitably remain higher in
this segment.
Barclays' fully-loaded Basel III common equity Tier 1 (CET1)
ratio improved to
8.4% in Q113 (end-2012: 8.2%), which brings the group more in
line with some of
its leading peers, consistent with Fitch's expectation that the
group will
maintain capital ratios in line with peers. The bank's estimated
Basel III CET1
ratio on a look-through basis includes management's expectations
that they will
mitigate the negative impact of about 95bp on the CET 1 arising
from holdings in
financial institutions, which under Basel III are deducted from
CET1.
Liquidity remains a strength for Barclays' ratings. The group's
liquidity pool
declined to GBP141bn at end-March 2013 (2012: GBP150bn) and cash
and deposits
with central banks in the pool declined as holdings in
government bonds
increased. Fitch considers liquidity at this level sound given
that liquid
assets cover unsecured wholesale funding due in less than one
year (GBP98bn) by
143%. Sound liquidity is also reflected in Barclays' estimated
110% Basel III
liquidity coverage ratio and the 98% loan/deposit ratio in RBB,
Corporate
Banking and Wealth and Investment Management.
Contact:
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 212
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
V.lo S Maria alla Porta, 1
20123 Milan
Matthew Clark
Director
+44 20 3530 1225
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
