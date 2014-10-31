(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the
under-performance of Barclays
Plc's (Barclays, A/Stable/a) investment bank (IB) in 3Q14, where
pre-tax profit
fell 39% yoy, was compensated by the solid performance of its
other core
businesses in personal and corporate banking (PCB), Barclaycard
and Africa
Banking. The results have no immediate effect on Barclays'
ratings.
Results in 3Q were affected by changes in provisions for
litigation and
regulatory investigations and other items related to conduct
risk, and we expect
that these items will continue to affect earnings. The effect of
these charges
and provisions on earnings highlights Barclays' vulnerability to
tail risk
associated with conduct and litigation. Robust and stable
earnings from its core
businesses are important to mitigate this potential risk and
compensate for the
continued drag on earnings from the group's non-core assets,
which continued to
decline during the quarter.
Barclays reported GBP1,221m pre-tax profit for 3Q14, up 4% yoy
as income
remained reasonably stable and credit impairment charges
declined. Adjusted for
the modest GBP44m effect of own and items related to conduct
risk and the sale
of the bank's Spanish business, 3Q14 pre-tax profit increased
14.8% yoy to
GBP1,590m.
In 3Q14, Barclays made a GBP500m provision related to ongoing
investigations
into foreign exchange trading. Other notable items also included
provision
releases of GBP160m for interest rate hedging redress, and a
GBP461m gain
related to US Lehman acquisition assets that are subject to
litigation as legal
outcomes in that case have been favourable to the bank. These
offset additional
GBP170m provisions for payment protection insurance redress and
a GBP364m loss
on the sale of the bank's Spanish business.
Barclays' investment bank generated weak performance in the
quarter as sales and
trading revenue dropped 13% yoy and banking revenue fell 4%. For
9M14, the
division generated an ROAE of 4.9% (9M13: 11.4%), which remains
well below the
bank's target. Unlike its global trading and universal bank
peers, Barclays saw
a drop in revenue compared with 3Q13, which we believe reflects
the challenges
the bank faces in maintaining its strong franchise while the
investment bank
repositions itself.
Barclays also saw lower equities sales and trading revenue,
which was affected
by lower client volumes following the lawsuit involving the
bank's dark pool
trading platform. Credit was mainly affected by lower leveraged
finance activity
in the US as the bank reduced its activities in response to
regulatory concerns
in that segment.
Barclays expects the investment bank's performance in 4Q14 to
return to more
normalised levels, but if earnings continue to remain well below
the bank's
targets, we believe that operating costs and capital allocations
to the
investment bank might be reduced further. Barclays has made
progress in reducing
risk-weighted assets (RWA) in the investment bank, which should
result in a more
balanced earnings mix in the future.
Personal and corporate banking (PCB) revenue for 9M14 increased
1% yoy, but
pre-tax profit saw a strong 18% improvement to GBP2,257m. On a
quarterly basis
performance was stable. The strong yoy performance in PCB was
mainly driven by
net interest income growth in retail banking as residential
mortgage lending
grew and by lower deposit costs and lower impairment charges.
Barclaycard 9M14 revenue increased 6% yoy to GBP3,247m as loan
volumes grew, and
pre-tax profit increased 21% yoy to GBP1,126m. Pre-tax profit
for the latest
quarter fell 9% qoq as the previous quarter had included a
one-off gain and as
operating expenses increased. Loan impairment charges in 9M14
remained modest,
but the bank expects an increase in 4Q14 as the bank is updating
its impairment
models, and we would typically expect loan impairment charges to
increase
moderately as the book seasons following strong growth.
Africa Banking's 9M14 revenue declined 12% yoy and pre-tax
profit fell 11% to
GBP756m. This was mainly due to currency effects of the South
African rand
depreciating against sterling. Pre-tax profit in 3Q14 increased
11% qoq to
GBP272m, mainly due to improved income and lower impairments in
retail and
business banking.
Barclays continued to reduce RWA in its non-core unit, which
will further
benefit from the sale of its Spanish retail and corporate
businesses. Non-core
assets remain a significant drag on the group's overall
performance, but in 3Q14
the reported GBP157m loss remained modest. In 9M14, the unit
generated a GBP648m
pre-tax loss, 33% below the GBP965m pre-tax loss in 9M13.
Barclays' fully loaded common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio
improved to 10.2% at
end-3Q14 from 9.9% at end-2Q14. Barclays' CET1 ratio remains
within its peer
group range, and the group targets a CET1 ratio above 11.5% by
2019. Barclays'
Basel III leverage ratio improved to 3.5%, which supports the
bank's current
end-2016 target of above 4%. The leverage ratio benefitted from
a reduction in
reverse repurchase agreements and increased netting of
derivatives.
The group's liquidity remained strong, and its liquidity pool
increased to
GBP146bn at end-3Q14, from GBP134bn at end-2Q14. The increase in
the liquidity
pool resulted in an increase in the CRD IV liquidity coverage
ratio (LCR) to
115% end-3Q14 from 107% at end-2Q14. Barclays remains well
funded by customer
deposits and improved its loan/deposit ratio to 90% at end-3Q14
from 92% at
end-2Q14.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
