(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the under-performance of Barclays Plc's (Barclays, A/Stable/a) investment bank (IB) in 3Q14, where pre-tax profit fell 39% yoy, was compensated by the solid performance of its other core businesses in personal and corporate banking (PCB), Barclaycard and Africa Banking. The results have no immediate effect on Barclays' ratings. Results in 3Q were affected by changes in provisions for litigation and regulatory investigations and other items related to conduct risk, and we expect that these items will continue to affect earnings. The effect of these charges and provisions on earnings highlights Barclays' vulnerability to tail risk associated with conduct and litigation. Robust and stable earnings from its core businesses are important to mitigate this potential risk and compensate for the continued drag on earnings from the group's non-core assets, which continued to decline during the quarter. Barclays reported GBP1,221m pre-tax profit for 3Q14, up 4% yoy as income remained reasonably stable and credit impairment charges declined. Adjusted for the modest GBP44m effect of own and items related to conduct risk and the sale of the bank's Spanish business, 3Q14 pre-tax profit increased 14.8% yoy to GBP1,590m. In 3Q14, Barclays made a GBP500m provision related to ongoing investigations into foreign exchange trading. Other notable items also included provision releases of GBP160m for interest rate hedging redress, and a GBP461m gain related to US Lehman acquisition assets that are subject to litigation as legal outcomes in that case have been favourable to the bank. These offset additional GBP170m provisions for payment protection insurance redress and a GBP364m loss on the sale of the bank's Spanish business. Barclays' investment bank generated weak performance in the quarter as sales and trading revenue dropped 13% yoy and banking revenue fell 4%. For 9M14, the division generated an ROAE of 4.9% (9M13: 11.4%), which remains well below the bank's target. Unlike its global trading and universal bank peers, Barclays saw a drop in revenue compared with 3Q13, which we believe reflects the challenges the bank faces in maintaining its strong franchise while the investment bank repositions itself. Barclays also saw lower equities sales and trading revenue, which was affected by lower client volumes following the lawsuit involving the bank's dark pool trading platform. Credit was mainly affected by lower leveraged finance activity in the US as the bank reduced its activities in response to regulatory concerns in that segment. Barclays expects the investment bank's performance in 4Q14 to return to more normalised levels, but if earnings continue to remain well below the bank's targets, we believe that operating costs and capital allocations to the investment bank might be reduced further. Barclays has made progress in reducing risk-weighted assets (RWA) in the investment bank, which should result in a more balanced earnings mix in the future. Personal and corporate banking (PCB) revenue for 9M14 increased 1% yoy, but pre-tax profit saw a strong 18% improvement to GBP2,257m. On a quarterly basis performance was stable. The strong yoy performance in PCB was mainly driven by net interest income growth in retail banking as residential mortgage lending grew and by lower deposit costs and lower impairment charges. Barclaycard 9M14 revenue increased 6% yoy to GBP3,247m as loan volumes grew, and pre-tax profit increased 21% yoy to GBP1,126m. Pre-tax profit for the latest quarter fell 9% qoq as the previous quarter had included a one-off gain and as operating expenses increased. Loan impairment charges in 9M14 remained modest, but the bank expects an increase in 4Q14 as the bank is updating its impairment models, and we would typically expect loan impairment charges to increase moderately as the book seasons following strong growth. Africa Banking's 9M14 revenue declined 12% yoy and pre-tax profit fell 11% to GBP756m. This was mainly due to currency effects of the South African rand depreciating against sterling. Pre-tax profit in 3Q14 increased 11% qoq to GBP272m, mainly due to improved income and lower impairments in retail and business banking. Barclays continued to reduce RWA in its non-core unit, which will further benefit from the sale of its Spanish retail and corporate businesses. Non-core assets remain a significant drag on the group's overall performance, but in 3Q14 the reported GBP157m loss remained modest. In 9M14, the unit generated a GBP648m pre-tax loss, 33% below the GBP965m pre-tax loss in 9M13. Barclays' fully loaded common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio improved to 10.2% at end-3Q14 from 9.9% at end-2Q14. Barclays' CET1 ratio remains within its peer group range, and the group targets a CET1 ratio above 11.5% by 2019. Barclays' Basel III leverage ratio improved to 3.5%, which supports the bank's current end-2016 target of above 4%. The leverage ratio benefitted from a reduction in reverse repurchase agreements and increased netting of derivatives. The group's liquidity remained strong, and its liquidity pool increased to GBP146bn at end-3Q14, from GBP134bn at end-2Q14. The increase in the liquidity pool resulted in an increase in the CRD IV liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) to 115% end-3Q14 from 107% at end-2Q14. Barclays remains well funded by customer deposits and improved its loan/deposit ratio to 90% at end-3Q14 from 92% at end-2Q14. Contact: Christian Scarafia Senior Director +44 20 3530 1012 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Alan Milne Associate Director +44 20 3530 1491 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Trading and Universal Banks Tracker 3Q14 here Global Trading and Universal Banks: Periodic Review here Peer Review: Global Trading and Universal Banks (Balance Sheets Stronger but Profitability Could be Improved) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.