May 9 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says that Barclays plc's (A/Stable/a)
announcement that it plans to substantially reduce the size of its investment
bank and concentrate on its core franchises should result in a more stable
company profile. The bank announced that it plans to allocate no more than 30%
of risk-weighted assets (RWA) to the investment bank. The strategy update
follows the investment bank's weak performance in 1Q14, when the bank's fixed
income, currencies and commodities (FICC) business underperformed many peers.
Fitch views execution of the strategy without damaging the 'core' parts of the
investment bank that are being retained as being key. The announcement in itself
has no impact on the bank's ratings. However, the bank's modestly higher
fully-applied Basel III common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio target (at least 11%),
the reduction in leverage that will ensue (revised target of at least 4%
leverage ratio) and the more stable and higher earnings profile that should
follow are positive developments. For this improvement to be realised, the bank
will have to materially reduce the legacy and non-core assets transferred into a
non-core unit to reduce earnings drag from these assets and reduce operating
costs as planned.
Barclays announced on 8 May that it intends to concentrate on four core
businesses, personal and corporate banking, credit cards, African banking and
investment banking. As part of its strategy update, Barclays announced the
creation of a non-core unit, which will hold about GBP115bn RWA (GBP400bn
leverage exposure). These include GBP59bn RWA already defined as 'exit quadrant
assets' under the bank's previous strategic plan. A large proportion (GBP90bn)
will be transferred from the investment bank and will include non-standard fixed
income derivatives, the bulk of the group's commodities business and emerging
markets products. The non-core unit will also comprise the group's entire
European retail business, which it plans to exit completely.
The bank's core investment bank will concentrate on its core franchises in the
UK and US in equities and credit in both origination and trading. Macro trading
businesses will be focused on shorter-term centrally-cleared and collateralised
transactions and foreign exchange. As a result, the remaining investment bank
will operate with about GBP120bn RWA by 2016, down from GBP222bn at end-2013.
The material reduction in balance-sheet intensive rates businesses will also
reduce leverage exposure by about 53% by 2016.
We believe that the bank's greater focus on shorter-term transactions in fixed
income should reduce earnings volatility and lead to cost savings if
transactions are processed on a small number of platforms. In 1Q14, the
investment bank posted a 49% yoy drop in pre-tax profit to GBP668m, mainly as a
result of a 41% decline in FICC trading revenue. This decline was sharper than
at most peers, partly because the bank initiated its repositioning in macro
businesses during the quarter. The drop also highlights the relative importance
of macro businesses, which performed weakly in the quarter for all peers,
including Barclays.
As part of its strategy update, Barclays announced that its UK retail and
corporate banking business and its wealth management will be combined under one
division. Putting the two divisions together should help the bank prepare for
establishing a ring-fenced entity in the UK as required under domestic
legislation, but details on the final regulations have not yet been announced.
Personal and corporate banking will operate with about GBP120bn RWA and should
continue to benefit from its strong retail mortgage and corporate franchise in
the UK. In 1Q14, the bank's retail and domestic corporate business performed
well as the UK retail business reported GBP360m pre-tax profit, up 20% yoy,
mainly on the back of lending growth and lower loan impairment charges. We
expect Barclays' UK business to continue its healthy performance in an improved
operating environment, and cost savings from the simplification of product
offerings and increased direct channels should further help underpin
performance.
Barclaycard continued to perform well in 1Q14 and reported a 17% increase in
pre-tax profit to GBP423m helped by cost control, lending growth and modest loan
impairment charges and the bank plans further growth in this business, where
Barclays has strong franchises in several countries and sees scope for expanding
activities further.
Barclays' Africa banking business, which operates with about GBP40bn RWA at
end-2013, is expected to see further growth as the bank plans to concentrate in
its main franchises in South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, Botswana and Zambia. In 1Q14,
Africa retail and business banking generated GBP101m pre-tax profit, up 25% yoy.
The increase would have been higher at 75% excluding the effect of the sharp
depreciation of the ZAR as lower loan impairment charges and a 13% decline in
operating costs compensated for a 15% decline in reported net revenue caused by
currency movements.
Assets in the new non-core unit will include a high proportion of former
investment banking assets, which the bank intends to materially reduce together
with the non-core assets from other divisions. During 2014, the bank plans to
reduce RWA in the unit by about 30% to GBP80bn, with a further reduction to
GBP50bn by 2016. The group's earnings will be affected by low income and
operating expenses related to managing these assets, and the bank will have to
demonstrate that it can hedge positions adequately to avoid material earnings
volatility or losses in the unit, which the bank currently does not expect. A
material asset reduction in the unit will help the bank achieve its
capitalisation targets and should enable it to reduce operating expenses
further.
Barclays increased its fully applied CRD IV CET1 target ratio to above 11% by
2016 (and above 10.5% by 2015) and its Basel III leverage ratio to above 4%
(3.5% by 2015). The bank's fully applied CET1 ratio was 9.6% and its CRD IV
leverage ratio was 3.3% at end 1Q14. Maintaining sound capitalisation is a key
driver for Barclays' Viability Rating, and we expect the bank to achieve and
maintain sound capitalisation in line with its peers. The reduction of RWA and
leverage exposure in the investment bank should also help the bank meet
increasingly stringent local regulatory capital requirements, particularly in
the US, where Barclays will have to establish an intermediate holding company
for its US subsidiaries by 2016.