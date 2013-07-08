(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 08 (Fitch) Basel III final rules were published
on July 2, 2013
and were generally less onerous than expected regarding
unrealized gains and
losses for banks with total assets below $250 billion or with
less than $10
billion in foreign exposure, according to Fitch Ratings.
The inclusion of accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI)
in capital equity
tier 1 (CET1) is only mandatory under the final rules for banks
subject to the
advanced approach, which is applicable to banks with total
assets of $250
billion or if it is has total consolidated on-balance sheet
foreign exposure of
at least $10 billion. This threshold is more lenient than what
Fitch
anticipated, and as such, provides relief to most of the large
regional and
mid-tier banks that fall below the $250 billion threshold.
In the long run, we believe the biggest benefactors to this
change include most
of the larger regional banks including BB&T Corporation,
SunTrust Banks, Fifth
Third, and Regions Financial that will likely opt-out of
including AOCI in their
CET1 calculation. However, we note that once the opt-out
decision is made, banks
will need to do a one-time true-up, which would take in account
existing
unrealized gains and losses. Therefore, if long-term rates
continue their upward
march and existing unrealized gains revert to unrealized losses,
those that
opt-out would experience a one-time capital charge under the
final rule.
Although it is unclear exactly which banks will be subject to
the advanced
approach, of the estimated 12 to 14 banks potentially now
subject to AOCI
inclusion in capital ratios under Basel III, on average,
unrealized gains
represented just over 2% of equity. While currently manageable,
Fitch expects
these banks to hold appropriate internal capital buffers as it
prepares for
future capital implications under Basel III and potentially
greater rate
volatility. At the same time, Fitch recognizes the trade-off
between movements
in unrealized gains and losses and liquidity needs.
