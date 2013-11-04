Nov 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
A new Fitch Ratings study assesses the effects of
Basel III on the credit and capital allocation of the European global
systemically-important banks (G-SIBs). Since the new rules were finalized in
December 2010, G-SIBs have increased their total exposure to sovereign debt by
EUR550 billion, or 26%, while reducing their exposure to corporates by EUR440
billion, or 9%.
Fitch's analysis indicates that Basel III already appears to be influencing
banks' capital management, exposure allocation, and credit strategies. The
European G-SIBs have largely been reallocating credit across sectors rather than
making meaningful reductions to their overall risk exposure. The shifts observed
in Fitch's study reflect a migration from capital intensive to less capital
intensive exposures, consistent with the incentives created by Basel III's more
conservative risk-based capital ratios. At the same time, given Eurozone market
volatility and economic pressures, slack loan demand and elevated sovereign
spreads could also have contributed to some of these shifts.
Apart from sovereign debt, residential mortgages were the only asset class that
saw lending rise, as European banks increased their exposure by EUR275 billion,
or 12%, between year-end 2010 and year-end 2012. Lending to financial
institutions, non-mortgage retail lending, and securitization each declined by
about EUR170 billion - representing a roughly 9% decline in exposure to
financial institutions and retail and an almost 30% drop in exposure to
securitization.
Fitch notes that while Basel III is intended to strengthen banks' capital and
liquidity, the new rules could create some potential unintended outcomes,
particularly if they result in reduced credit availability to certain sectors or
a decline in market liquidity if banks reduce their trading and counterparty
activities. A broader macroeconomic question is whether Basel III might be
encouraging banks to lend to the public sector at the expense of private sector
credit availability.
The proposed leverage ratio might neutralize some of these incentives going
forward. Unlike both the risk-based capital and liquidity ratios, the leverage
ratio provides no benefit to holding sovereign exposures and does not
distinguish between higher-quality versus riskier corporate exposures. If the
leverage ratio were to become a binding constraint within banks' capital
management, the shift from corporates to sovereigns could stall and might even
reverse.
Fitch's study, entitled 'Basel III: Shifting the Credit Landscape' represents
the first attempt that the agency knows of to quantify the effects of banks'
Basel III preparations on credit flows and lending patterns. The study is based
on Pillar 3 data through year-end 2012, the latest data available for the full
sample of 16 European G-SIBs. These G-SIBs represented a total of EUR21 trillion
in assets and EUR13.5 trillion in credit risk exposure as of end-2012. The study
is available at www.fitchratings.com