(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 26 (Fitch) The planned acquisition by BAWAG P.S.K.
(A-/Stable/a-) of
Suedwestbank AG, a small German regional bank based in
Stuttgart, would be
consistent with BAWAG's strategic expansion plans beyond
Austria, particularly
in Germany, one of the bank's main growth markets.
BAWAG announced the planned acquisition and ongoing negotiations
with
Suedwestbank's shareholders on 24 May 2017. Suedwestbank has
been operating
since 1922 in its home region of Baden-Wuerttemberg, one of
Germany's wealthiest
regions with a high concentration of SMEs. The bank focuses on
retail, corporate
and private banking in the region, where it operates 28
branches. It reported
preliminary total assets of EUR7 billion and customer loans of
EUR5 billion at
end-2016. The acquisition would accelerate the implementation of
BAWAG's
strategy to expand the bank's retail and SME banking presence in
Germany,
following more modest steps to date, such as the launch of
German online banking
operations by the subsidiary easygroup in early 2017.
The acquisition would increase BAWAG's balance sheet and loan
book by less than
20%. We expect that BAWAG's strong risk control framework and
experience with
bolt-on acquisitions in the past couple of years would
adequately mitigate the
resulting operational and execution risks. Integrating a full
bank would be more
challenging than BAWAG's recent portfolio deals, but we view
Suedwestbank's
moderate complexity and size as significant mitigating factors.
We also expect that BAWAG will maintain and continue to comply
with its
medium-term targets, including a fully-loaded CET1 ratio above
12%, if the
acquisition materialises. The bank's strong internal capital
generation should
also enable BAWAG to rapidly rebuild a comfortable buffer above
this minimum
level, should the acquisition materially dent its strong
capitalisation (with a
fully-loaded CET1 ratio of 15.1% at end-2016).
The ratings of BAWAG reflect the successful record of its
management in
realigning the bank's business model and improving its financial
profile
following the completion of its restructuring. The ratings also
reflect the
bank's effective risk management, strong asset quality and
generally
conservative risk appetite, which includes a focus on
high-quality assets in
highly developed markets. We expect that BAWAG will maintain its
conservative
risk appetite following the planned acquisition. The ratings
further reflect
BAWAG's planned significant growth in the medium term,
especially through
further opportunistic acquisitions of loan portfolios or other
banks.
A successful integration of Suedwestbank could support BAWAG's
ability to build
a longer record of resilient and increasingly diversified
earnings while
maintaining sound asset quality through economic cycles and amid
more adverse
market conditions. However, the acquisition could also put
negative pressure on
BAWAG's ratings if it erodes the bank's capitalisation and
profitability
significantly for a longer period or if it results in
unexpectedly high
operational or integration risks.
Contact:
Krista Davies
Director
+44 203 530 1579
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Christian Schindler
Associate Director
+44 203 530 1323
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
