(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 18 (Fitch) BB&T Corporation (BBT) results under
the 2012
Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR) process were
unexpected in
Fitch's view. BBT's capital plan was rejected based on process
considerations
rather than quantitative factors. Despite the rejection of BBT's
plan, we do not
see the action by the Federal Reserve as indicative of
weaknesses in the bank's
capital position or credit quality.
The Fed's rejection of BBT's plan follows the bank's 10K filing,
in which it
disclosed revisions made to risk-weighted assets (RWA),
specifically in its
calculations of unfunded commitments. Following the increase in
RWA, BBT's
actual 3Q12 Tier 1 common ratio decreased by 34bps. We view the
misreporting of
RWA as uncharacteristic for BBT. It was likely one of the
qualitative weaknesses
identified by the regulators in their assessment of BBT's stress
testing
processes.
We extrapolate that BBT's stressed Tier 1 common ratio at 4Q14
will remain very
healthy at approximately 7.5%, even adjusting for the RWA
change. Further, it is
the third-highest ratio among the nine large regional banks
included in CCAR.
As noted in the Fitch Wire comment "CCAR Results Point to Fed's
Focus on
Process, Governance," dated March 15, this year's process
highlights the growing
importance of qualitative risk assessment factors in the eyes of
the Fed and
other U.S. bank regulators. We believe that process-related
factors will drive
future capital plan reviews by the Fed.
BBT performed very well under the Dodd-Frank stress test, the
results of which
were released on March 8. In that test, BBT had the highest Tier
1 common ratio
among the large regional banks. We recognize that BBT's internal
stress test
results were also very similar to the Dodd-Frank results.
Although the CCAR
results were unexpected and disappointing, BBT's overall credit
profile is still
underpinned by a conservative risk culture and consistent
performance through
the most recent downturn.
Contact:
Julie Solar
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+1 312 368-5472
Bill Warlick
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1 312 368-3141
Fitch, Inc.
70 W. Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
