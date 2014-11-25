(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 25 (Fitch) BBVA's agreement to increase its
stake in Turkiye
Garanti Bankasi (Garanti) gives BBVA the opportunity to enlarge
its
international franchise and highlights that Turkey is a
strategic market, Fitch
Ratings says. This is unlikely to have rating implications for
BBVA.
BBVA's credit profile will be affected slightly as the
transaction will increase
its emerging market risk exposure. The group will now fully
consolidate the
Turkish bank (previously accounted for by the equity method).
BBVA will increase
its stake to 39.9%, from 25%, but it will have management
control as it will be
able to appoint seven out of 10 members of the board, despite
not having
majority ownership.
However, BBVA's exposure to emerging markets will remain the
same proportion
after consolidating Garanti at around 35% of the group's balance
sheet, taking
into account the pending acquisition of Catalunya Banc in Spain
in 2015. Garanti
would have represented about 10% of group assets at end-3Q14,
but its
contribution to pre-impairment operating income would have been
significantly
higher at about 15%.
BBVA expects the transaction to have a negative impact on its
capital ratio of
48bp, due to the increase in risk weighted assets, fair value
adjustment of
BBVA's current stake in Garanti and additional goodwill from the
acquisition,
partly offset by minority interests. Nevertheless, after the
EUR2bn accelerated
book building offer which closed on 20 November, the net impact
on BBVA's
fully-loaded Basel III ratio was an increase by around 10bp.
BBVA's policy for subsidiaries to be run largely independently
in terms of
liquidity, funding and capital as well as its active currency
risk hedging
policy should limit contagion risks to the rest of the group.
Garanti controls a
12% share of deposits in Turkey and is largely funded by stable
retail deposits;
its ability to diversify funding sources, and tap domestic and
international
capital and bank loan markets is well established.
We believe the transaction to be manageable for BBVA because
Garanti is moderate
in size, it will increase earnings contribution and the group's
capital will be
unaffected. BBVA entered the Turkish market four years ago
through a purchase of
a minority stake in Garanti and a shareholder agreement, so it
has gained
experience and market knowledge.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
