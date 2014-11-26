(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the benchmark rate cut in China will neither improve the financial profiles of Chinese homebuilders nor stimulate housing sales in any meaningful way. The People's Bank of China on 21 November 2014 cut the benchmark rates for one-year loans and one-year deposits by 40bp and 25bp respectively. In addition, the cap on floating range of the deposit rate has been raised to 1.2 times of the deposit rate from 1.1 times. The funding challenge faced by smaller homebuilders is one of access, rather than cost. Smaller homebuilders have poor access to domestic bank loans, the main reason they have to resort to other channels of funding, including shadow banking, for their needs. A marginal lowering of the benchmark rate will not meaningfully alter their predicament. For the larger, more profitable homebuilders, who continue to have good access to domestic banks, interest costs in general account for only around 5% of home selling prices, and hence the rate cut will have a negligible impact on their profitability. The cut may stimulate the mortgage market somewhat. But a decline in mortgage loan rates may also encourage further speculative demand in cities with tight supply, while having limited impact on end-user demand in cities that face excess housing supply. The move will also not stimulate first-time homebuyers' demand as they tend to be strapped for cash for down payments, and reductions in housing loan rates have no effect in enticing them to buy. Until uncompetitive developers quit the market and sector consolidation is complete, negative sentiment will persist. Any effort to stimulate the market with sustained monetary policy may be counterproductive as the demand that is created may be primarily speculative. Contacts: Andy Chang Associate Director +852 2263 9914 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Su Aik Lim Director +65 6796 7233 Kalai Pillay Senior Director +65 6796 7221 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Related research: China Homebuilding Restructuring - Short-Term Risk Conducive for Long-Term Health, 13 May 2014 Applicable Criteria and Related Research: China Homebuilding Restructuring - Short-Term Risk Conducive for Long-Term Health here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.