(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 04 (Fitch) The split of Banco Espirito Santo
(BES) into a "good"
and "bad" bank has limited direct fiscal impact on the
Portuguese sovereign, but
erodes the cash buffer available to deal with any future shocks,
Fitch Ratings
says.
The Bank of Portugal announced late on Sunday that Novo Banco
will receive
EUR4.9bn of fresh capital from Portugal's Resolution Fund set up
two years ago.
The Portuguese fund consists of bank contributions and a bank
levy but is not
large enough to meet the needs of Novo Banco's capitalisation,
and so will
receive a temporary government loan. Money already set aside for
bank
recapitalisation under the IMF-EU programme that Portugal exited
in May this
year is sufficient to cover the cost of the BES operation
without additional
borrowing. This suggests that the operation will not change our
fiscal forecasts
for the sovereign, or put any pressure on Portugal's 'BB+'
rating.
But the establishment of Novo Banco will significantly reduce
the cash buffer
set aside for Portuguese banks to around EUR2bn, which may limit
its
effectiveness. There would therefore probably be a fiscal impact
if other banks
needed support - although this is not our base case assumption.
The government's
deposit buffer remains large (around 7.6% of GDP) but the
cushion against
possible market volatility, which helped Portugal make a "clean
exit" from its
IMF-EU programme without a precautionary credit line, has
shrunk.
Whether BES's bailout contributes to a reversal of the
improvement in Portugal's
fiscal financing conditions may depend on investor perceptions
of the health of
the banking sector and if, like us, they regard BES's problems
as idiosyncratic.
The spill-over risk appears contained for now, and short-dated
Portuguese
sovereign bonds continue to trade at multi-year lows. The ECB's
asset-quality
review may help address any concerns of wider risks in the
banking sector.
Doubts about the effectiveness of monitoring by national
authorities may also
contribute to popular disillusion in Portugal with
post-programme economic
reform and consolidation, which could cause political commitment
to the process
to weaken.
Fitch revised the Outlook on Portugal to Positive on 11 April,
reflecting the
progress the country has made in reducing its budget deficit,
and the improving
economy, growth projections and financing conditions. Our next
scheduled review
is on 30 October.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
