(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 1Q13 U.S. Equity REIT Liquidity
Update: Best
Quarter Yet
here
NEW YORK, May 22 (Fitch) U.S. equity REITs continue to
demonstrate agility
between capital markets, as the trend of issuing securities up
and down the
capital structure has spilled over from 2012 thus far in 2013,
according Fitch
Ratings in a new report.
'U.S. equity REITs have been reducing revolving line of credit
balances via
deleveraging equity raises, bank term loans and unsecured bond
offerings across
the credit curve, and the difference between REIT and Corporate
credit spreads
continues to compress,' said Steven Marks, Managing Director, at
Fitch. The
median liquidity coverage ratio for selected REITs is 2.2x for
the period from
April 1, 2013 to Dec. 31, 2014.
The full report, '1Q13 U.S. Equity REIT Liquidity Update: Best
Quarter Yet' is
available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
