(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained its
stable rating
outlook for both the commercial and personal lines sectors of
the U.S.
property/casualty insurance industry in 2014. In addition, the
fundamental
sector outlook is stable based on expectations for a second
consecutive year of
underwriting profits in 2014, with a modest reduction in
projected underwriting
performance and earnings for the year. In a new Outlook Report,
Fitch discusses
the rationale for its market outlook and key factors that will
influence insurer
performance in the near term.
Insurers have benefited from higher premium rates in nearly all
commercial and
personal lines over the last two years. This trend has fostered
a return to
strong premium growth and meaningful loss ratio improvement.
Core underwriting
improvements, combined with a sharp reduction in insured losses
from natural
catastrophes will lead to a 2013 industry combined ratio of
96.4% versus 103.2%
in 2012. This result represents the best underwriting year since
2007, and only
the fourth year in the last 35 with an aggregate combined ratio
below 100%. The
industry return on surplus is projected at 8.5% in 2013 which
exceeds the long
run historical average of 8%.
Looking forward, there are growing signs that the recent
hardening phase of the
market underwriting cycle has peaked. Recent premium movements
remain positive,
but the magnitude of rate changes is declining in many areas. A
further
flattening in pricing is more likely in the latter half of 2014
as underwriting
capacity remains abundant and will likely spur heightened market
competition for
business.
Fitch is projecting modest deterioration in underwriting
performance in 2014
with an industry statutory combined ratio of 97.3%. The
recognition of recent
favorably priced business into earned premiums will foster core
loss ratio
improvement, but this will be offset by an anticipated return to
historical loss
levels from natural catastrophes and a reduction in favorable
loss reserve
development from prior underwriting periods. Reduced
underwriting profits and
strain on investment income from low portfolio yields will lead
to reductions in
net earnings and return on surplus is projected at 7.4% in 2014.
Industry policyholders' surplus will reach record levels at
yearend 2013. Fitch
believes that the industry's capital position remains strong
based on several
quantitative measures. As such, a change to a negative rating
outlook is less
likely in the near term, barring a sharp decline in capital from
severe
catastrophe losses and/or investment market declines, or an
interest
rate/inflation shock that leads to large losses from not only
asset value
declines but also underwriting losses from reserve deficiencies
and pricing
inadequacy.
The full '2014 Outlook: Property/Casualty Insurance' is
available at
'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link below.
Contact:
James B. Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Christopher A. Grimes, CFA
Associate Director
+1-312-368-3263
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2014 Outlook: U.S.
Property/Casualty
Insurance
here
