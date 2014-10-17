(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 17 (Fitch) Important strides in improving the
viability of
large bank resolution plans were made last week when a new
resolution-stay
protocol was adopted by 18 global banks comprising the world's
largest
derivative (swap) dealers. The agreement curbs swap termination
rights for
counterparties of foreign-based bank subsidiaries when the
subsidiaries' parent
is subject to an insolvency or resolution back within its home
jurisdiction,
according to Fitch Ratings.
By adopting the protocol, the 18 banks allow a period of time
for regulators to
assess and potentially oversee the transfer of contracts
following a resolution,
a potentially far more orderly outcome than seen following the
default of Lehman
Brothers in 2008, where swap terminations and the capital calls
they generated
ultimately collapsed the firm.
This is a further step toward enabling practical resolutions of
systemically
important banks. In the US and EU particularly, banks are
reaching a stage where
sovereign support can no longer be relied upon for long-term
debt investors.
This was a key driver for Fitch placing those banks' whose IDRs
are based on
sovereign support on negative outlook in March.
The resolution stay is a voluntary step that overcomes
prudential regulators'
concerns about their abilities to extend the already-mandatory
stays under Title
II of the Dodd-Frank Act and the EU Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive. The
agreement triggered favorable comments from the Fed and the
Financial Stability
Board, which operated in consultation with the International
Swaps Derivatives
Association (ISDA), the body orchestrating the protocol.
These steps not only improve the chances for a future
resolution's success, but
also chip away at what US banking regulators have called
"unworkable" resolution
plans put forth by banks. Shortcomings in banks' living wills
identified in
August 2014 by the Fed, FDIC and OCC included optimistic and
unrealistic
assumptions, reliance on unsupported expectations regarding the
international
resolution process, and failures to address structural and
organizational
impediments to an orderly resolution of the firm in bankruptcy.
Thus while the protocol agreement is a key step in eliminating
the potential for
disorderly wind-downs, many important issues remain unresolved.
Workable
resolution plans have further to progress, much less be actually
tested under
the conditions of a wide-spread market disruption. And while
swap stays provide
incremental time to assess a crisis situation, it is unclear if
the time
allotted would be sufficient.
Additionally, buy-side firms are not party to the stay protocol
agreement,
leaving a significant portion of the swaps market still
vulnerable to default
terminations. Using data from Derivative Trust & Clearing
Corporation, roughly
88% of the interest rate swaps market is other than
"dealer-to-dealer," and thus
would generally be uncovered by the agreement. However, we note
that about 61%
of the interest rate market is dealer-to-central clearing party
(CCP). It is
likely that given the focus that regulators will apply to CCP
resolutions over
the near to medium term, CCPs would logically come under future
agreement with
the resolution stay.
The FSB has signaled its commitment to expand the scope of
agreeing parties to
include non-dealers. However, buy-side firms have expressed an
unwillingness to
participate due to fiduciary responsibilities to clients.
Further work in this
regard may be a lengthy process that leaves banks exposed to
swap termination
risks.
The stay protocol applies to each of the banks' master swaps
agreements and is
expected to be formally enacted at the G-20 meeting in Brisbane
in November.
Protocols have been used by ISDA since 1998 and represent a
contractual
amendment mechanism applied to standard and master agreements
that address
changes to ISDA contracts.
Contact:
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
Financial Institutions
+1 212 908-0650
Matthew Noll, CFA
Senior Director
Financial Institutions - Fitch Wire
+1 212 908-0652
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.