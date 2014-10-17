(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 17 (Fitch) Important strides in improving the viability of large bank resolution plans were made last week when a new resolution-stay protocol was adopted by 18 global banks comprising the world's largest derivative (swap) dealers. The agreement curbs swap termination rights for counterparties of foreign-based bank subsidiaries when the subsidiaries' parent is subject to an insolvency or resolution back within its home jurisdiction, according to Fitch Ratings. By adopting the protocol, the 18 banks allow a period of time for regulators to assess and potentially oversee the transfer of contracts following a resolution, a potentially far more orderly outcome than seen following the default of Lehman Brothers in 2008, where swap terminations and the capital calls they generated ultimately collapsed the firm. This is a further step toward enabling practical resolutions of systemically important banks. In the US and EU particularly, banks are reaching a stage where sovereign support can no longer be relied upon for long-term debt investors. This was a key driver for Fitch placing those banks' whose IDRs are based on sovereign support on negative outlook in March. The resolution stay is a voluntary step that overcomes prudential regulators' concerns about their abilities to extend the already-mandatory stays under Title II of the Dodd-Frank Act and the EU Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive. The agreement triggered favorable comments from the Fed and the Financial Stability Board, which operated in consultation with the International Swaps Derivatives Association (ISDA), the body orchestrating the protocol. These steps not only improve the chances for a future resolution's success, but also chip away at what US banking regulators have called "unworkable" resolution plans put forth by banks. Shortcomings in banks' living wills identified in August 2014 by the Fed, FDIC and OCC included optimistic and unrealistic assumptions, reliance on unsupported expectations regarding the international resolution process, and failures to address structural and organizational impediments to an orderly resolution of the firm in bankruptcy. Thus while the protocol agreement is a key step in eliminating the potential for disorderly wind-downs, many important issues remain unresolved. Workable resolution plans have further to progress, much less be actually tested under the conditions of a wide-spread market disruption. And while swap stays provide incremental time to assess a crisis situation, it is unclear if the time allotted would be sufficient. Additionally, buy-side firms are not party to the stay protocol agreement, leaving a significant portion of the swaps market still vulnerable to default terminations. Using data from Derivative Trust & Clearing Corporation, roughly 88% of the interest rate swaps market is other than "dealer-to-dealer," and thus would generally be uncovered by the agreement. However, we note that about 61% of the interest rate market is dealer-to-central clearing party (CCP). It is likely that given the focus that regulators will apply to CCP resolutions over the near to medium term, CCPs would logically come under future agreement with the resolution stay. The FSB has signaled its commitment to expand the scope of agreeing parties to include non-dealers. However, buy-side firms have expressed an unwillingness to participate due to fiduciary responsibilities to clients. Further work in this regard may be a lengthy process that leaves banks exposed to swap termination risks. The stay protocol applies to each of the banks' master swaps agreements and is expected to be formally enacted at the G-20 meeting in Brisbane in November. Protocols have been used by ISDA since 1998 and represent a contractual amendment mechanism applied to standard and master agreements that address changes to ISDA contracts. 