(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO/NEW YORK, April 06 (Fitch) The growing trend in
digitization of the
mortgage application process should continue in the US over the
long term, says
Fitch Ratings. Large banks with greater resources, competitive
pricing and the
ability to link online mortgages with other bank products could
have an edge in
developing this segment over time, while companies that do not
invest in this
area will risk losing market share and could have their
profitability negatively
affected.
The increasing digitization of the mortgage process has the
potential to
significantly change mortgage applications, improving efficiency
and reducing
the time required for processing some types of applications. A
fully online
mortgage process does not yet exist. However, banks, non-bank
financial
institutions (NBFIs), internet banks and online marketplace
lenders have been
digitizing portions of the mortgage application process to
varying degrees.
Digitization has opened space for new and non-traditional
entrants, including
online marketplace lenders and internet banks such as Social
Finance and Ally
Financial, respectively. Fintech firms have also been applying
digital
technology to grow within the mortgage sector, while some larger
NBFIs that were
early adopters of online lending have particularly benefited in
terms of growth.
Quicken's Rocket Mortgage is an example, with $7 billion in
conventional, VA and
FHA loan originations in 2016.
However, over time, the larger budgets and IT resources of the
big banks could
provide a competitive advantage over non-bank mortgage
originators. Large brick
and mortar banks have been investing heavily to digitize their
mortgage process,
despite some banks' initial lag in developing their online
consumer experience.
This includes actively buying and entering into joint ventures
with fintech
firms. JPMorgan Chase announced last month that it would be
partnering with
Roostify, a fintech firm, to build an online mortgage platform.
Fitch believes
that this is part of a broader trend that will continue over the
medium term.
Large banks will continue to benefit from their lower cost of
funds which will
help them maintain competitive pricing - rates should remain a
significant
determinant of consumers' decision-making. Their large deposit
franchises and
other financial product offerings may also make it easier to
reach potential
customers and integrate online mortgages with other bank
products.
In contrast, mortgage originators that do not adjust to the
changing
technological and consumer landscape are likely to lose market
share and scale,
which in turn could impact profitability.
Depending on the types of digital processes involved, risks to
online mortgages
can include fraud, cyber-risks, and regulatory compliance and
concerns over the
extent digital automation can replace human underwriting
effectively.
Representations and warranty and "safe harbor" issues could also
be amplified
with automation. Larger banks with greater compliance resources
and existing
large IT teams should be in a stronger position to manage these
issues as they
arise.
Changes in demographics and technology are helping drive the
evolution in the
mortgage lending process. Millennials, who are increasingly
familiar with online
financial transactions and borrowing, accounted for over 80% of
loans for new
home purchases in December 2016, according to Ellie Mae. At the
same time,
online mortgages have been growing market share in recent years.
A National
Housing Survey by Fannie Mae on consumer attitudes showed that
homebuyers with
higher incomes are significantly more likely to fill out a
mortgage application
online and younger borrowers are more likely to use mobile or
online technology
for their mortgage application.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
