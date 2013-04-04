(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, April 04 (Fitch) In Fitch Ratings' opinion, the sale of Bladex Asset Management has limited short term effect but is a credit positive for Bladex over medium term. Bladex announced on April 3rd that it will sell its asset management unit to Alpha4X Asset Management LLC. The bank will remain as an anchor investor in the fund for up to three years but its holdings (about $70 million at end 1Q'13) could be gradually redeemed or bought-out as part of the agreement. A fee sharing mechanism is also in place but expected revenues are at best marginal in the short run. Given the modest growth of the fund since its inception and the still incipient third party fee generation (operating expenses exceeded third party fees during 2012), Bladex will not make a significant profit out of this sale. On the other hand, its revenues will barely be affected due to the above mentioned operating loss, the decreasing revenue from the performance of the fund ($7 million during 2012, about 4.6% of Bladex's operating revenues) and, most important, due to the sound growth of its core business. As Fitch had signaled before, minimizing this source of volatility in Bladex's revenues is a welcome credit positive and the bank should benefit from this strategic move in the medium term. The agreement ensures a smooth transition as Bladex focuses on its core trade finance business. Fitch currently rates Bladex as follows: --Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term foreign currency IDR 'F2'; --Viability rating 'bbb+'; --Support rating '5'; --Support rating floor 'NF'. Bladex's securities are currently rated as follows: --Senior unsecured notes 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured certificates 'AAA(mex)'. Contact: Primary Analyst Diego Alcazar Director +1-212-908-0396 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Theresa Paiz-Fredel Senior Director +1-212-908-0534 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.