(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 04 (Fitch) In Fitch Ratings' opinion, the sale
of Bladex Asset
Management has limited short term effect but is a credit
positive for Bladex
over medium term.
Bladex announced on April 3rd that it will sell its asset
management unit to
Alpha4X Asset Management LLC. The bank will remain as an anchor
investor in the
fund for up to three years but its holdings (about $70 million
at end 1Q'13)
could be gradually redeemed or bought-out as part of the
agreement. A fee
sharing mechanism is also in place but expected revenues are at
best marginal in
the short run.
Given the modest growth of the fund since its inception and the
still incipient
third party fee generation (operating expenses exceeded third
party fees during
2012), Bladex will not make a significant profit out of this
sale. On the other
hand, its revenues will barely be affected due to the above
mentioned operating
loss, the decreasing revenue from the performance of the fund
($7 million during
2012, about 4.6% of Bladex's operating revenues) and, most
important, due to the
sound growth of its core business.
As Fitch had signaled before, minimizing this source of
volatility in Bladex's
revenues is a welcome credit positive and the bank should
benefit from this
strategic move in the medium term. The agreement ensures a
smooth transition as
Bladex focuses on its core trade finance business.
Fitch currently rates Bladex as follows:
--Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+';
Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR 'F2';
--Viability rating 'bbb+';
--Support rating '5';
--Support rating floor 'NF'.
Bladex's securities are currently rated as follows:
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured certificates 'AAA(mex)'.
