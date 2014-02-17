(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Feb 17 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says BNP Paribas's (BNPP; A+/Stable/a+) 4Q13 adjusted pre-tax profit
declined owing to one-off items. However, the bank continues to have solid capital ratios, which
are at the higher end of its global trading and universal bank peers.
BNPP reported an adjusted pre-tax profit of EUR1.0bn in 4Q13, which was down by
43% yoy and 54% qoq, largely owing to a EUR798m provision related to US dollar
payments involving parties subject to US sanctions and EUR287m restructuring
costs linked to the bank's expense reduction plan. This plan should allow the
bank to save EUR2.8bn per year from 2016, but will lead to additional one-off
restructuring costs in 2014 and 2015. Adjusted pre-tax profit excludes the fair
value of own debt changes and debt value adjustments (EUR16m loss in 4Q13),
impairment of goodwill (EUR186m) and non-recurring realised capital gains
(EUR81m).
The bank generated EUR8.2bn adjusted pre-tax profit for FY13, down 23% from
FY12, but still representing a satisfactory 10% adjusted pre-tax return on total
equity. We believe this demonstrates the benefits of having a diversified
franchise, largely from fairly stable earnings sources (retail banking
represented 58% of business divisions' pre-tax profit excluding the corporate
centre; wealth management 20%), which helps the bank to absorb certain
non-recurring items.
BNPP's retail banking business generated satisfactory pre-tax return on
allocated equity (14% in 4Q13 on an annualised basis), and Fitch expects this to
continue. Nevertheless, this business posted an 11.5% yoy decline in pre-tax
profit to EUR1.2bn. However, FY13 pre-tax profit in this business remained
relatively stable with pre-tax profit declining by a moderate 2.8%. Fitch
believes retail banking revenue in BNPP's core markets (France, Belgium, Italy,
US) will likely continue to be under pressure unless client demand and interest
rates rise from current low levels.
Loan impairment charges (LICs) remained low for the bank's two main retail
markets, France and Belgium (24bp and 22bp of loans in 4Q13 on an annualised
basis respectively). However, BNPP's main Italian subsidiary (BNL) continues to
suffer from weak and deteriorating asset quality (LICs represented 167bp of
customer loans in 4Q13 on an annualised basis; 144bp in 3Q13). Nevertheless, BNL
was still profitable (EUR24m pre-tax income in 4Q13) and Fitch expects any asset
quality deterioration to remain manageable for the group given the diversity and
resilience of its total earnings base.
BNPP's corporate and investment banking (CIB) business, which includes its
capital markets and corporate banking activities, posted a pre-tax profit of
EUR0.4bn, up 36% yoy from a weak 4Q12 but 37% lower than in 3Q13. The bank's
capital markets activities saw mixed results, similar to European peers as net
revenue fell 6% qoq but improved 3% yoy. Revenue in the fixed income business
declined (8% qoq and 13% yoy) but the equities and advisory business improved
(44% yoy, but down 4% qoq) as fixed income activities were affected by weak
market conditions in 4Q13and low client activity, particularly in the rates
business. Pre-tax profit from BNPP's financing business in CIB rose (31% yoy),
helped by lower LICs, which can be volatile due to a small number of large
exposures.
BNPP's investment solutions business, which comprises wealth and asset
management activities as well as the insurance business, continues to generate a
sound pre-tax return on allocated equity (24% in 4Q13 on an annualised basis).
Operating profit was fairly stable at EUR0.5bn, with improvements in the
insurance business offsetting weakness in the wealth and asset management
division. Net new money outflows (EUR0.3bn in 4Q13) have stabilised.
BNPP's Basel III 'fully applied' CET1 ratio remained solid at 10.3% at end-4Q13
and compares well with its US and European peers', but declined compared with
end-3Q13 due to its purchase of a 25% minority stake in its Belgian subsidiary
BNP Paribas Fortis previously held by the Belgian state. Fitch believes the bank
continues to have flexibility to expand its franchise and seize growth
opportunities, and BNPP continues to target a 10% fully applied CET1 ratio. The
bank's CRD IV leverage ratio (based on total CRD IV Tier 1 capital including
hybrid instruments that are subject to phase-out) reached 3.7% on a 'fully
applied' basis at end-3Q13. This ratio is above the expected 3% regulatory
threshold and compares well with that of European peers, but lower than US
peers'.
BNPP's funding and liquidity remained adequate. Its Basel III liquidity coverage
ratio was above 100% at end-2013; its liquidity buffer rose to EUR247bn at
end-4Q13, and covered 154% of the bank's short-term wholesale funding maturing
within a year. Cash and deposits with central banks that are part of the
liquidity buffer were equal to 64% of short-term wholesale funding maturing
within a year.