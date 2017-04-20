(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 20 (Fitch) The Bank of New York Mellon
Corporation (BK) reported
net income of $880 million in the first quarter of 2017 (1Q17)
on revenue of
$3.84 billion, according to Fitch Ratings. BK's 1Q17 results
equate to a 1.05%
annualized return on average assets (ROAA), up from 0.96% in the
sequential
quarter and 0.88% from a year ago.
Compared to the year ago quarter, BK's returns improved due to
solid expense
management, higher revenue across most businesses, higher
interest rates, and a
smaller balance sheet. Relative to the linked quarter, results
improved due to
stronger fees in clearing services and depositary receipts, and
roughly flat
expenses partially offset by weaker net interest revenue due to
rate-hedge
ineffectiveness.
Total fee revenue increased by 2%, on both a linked-quarter and
year-over-year
basis. The increase in both periods was driven by stronger
results in clearing
services and depositary receipts partially offset by the
stronger U.S. dollar
and lower fees in corporate trust. Fees on a year-over-year
basis were also
aided by higher market values in asset servicing and asset
management.
Management indicated that with the interest rate increases by
the Federal
Reserve, nearly all money market fee waivers have been
recovered. Management
also noted that the company has seen increased traction in its
collateral
management product offerings from clients seeking to optimize
their use of
collateral under various new regulations and clearinghouse
requirements.
Additionally, the company indicated its clearing business
continues to benefit
from secular trends in its registered investment advisor client
base related to
the Department of Labor's Fiduciary Rule as traditional brokers
migrate to an
advisory model.
Net interest revenue (NIR) increased 3% year-over-year but was
down 5%
sequentially. Likewise, the net interest margin (NIM) expanded
by 13bps
year-over-year but contracted 3bps on a linked-quarter basis.
Results from the
linked quarter reflect $43 million of premium amortization and
interest rate
hedge ineffectiveness which reduced the NIM by 6bps. Excluding
this impact, BK
saw modestly higher NIR compared to the linked quarter due to
higher interest
rates. Similarly, year-over-year results were improved by
interest rate
increases.
Management expects NIR to increase by 4%-6% for FY2017 as a
result of assets
repricing at higher rates and notes that deposit betas have been
performing as
expected. Fitch continues to believe BK's NIR is sensitive to
further movements
in short-term interest rates. Fitch notes that linked-quarter
deposit rates only
increased by 4bps compared to 25bps rate increases in December
and March.
BK continued to show good cost discipline in 1Q17, with expenses
roughly flat
sequentially and year-over-year. BK faced increased regulatory
cost headwinds in
the quarter as it ramps up spending to complete its annual CCAR
submission and
its revised resolution plan by July 1. The company expects costs
to decline by
$10 million in the third and fourth quarter of this year. BK
also faced higher
expenses due to its annual staff compensation increase; however,
it continues to
show good results from its business improvement process
initiative across a
number of expense line items, along with continued expense
benefits from the
stronger U.S. dollar, primarily relative to the British pound.
Fitch believes
that much of the work BK has done on the expense front will
continue to become
more evident through further increases in operating leverage as
the economic and
interest rate environment improves.
BK's assets under management (AUM) through 1Q17 were $1.73
trillion, which is up
5% compared to both 4Q16 and 1Q16. The company benefitted from
higher equity
market values this quarter along with solid inflows into its
liability-driven
investment and cash strategies. Assets under custody and
administration (AUC/A)
were up 2% sequentially due to higher equity market values and
net new business.
AUC/A totalled $30.6 trillion at the end of 1Q17.
BK continues to maintain solid capital levels, particularly in
the context of
its low -risk balance sheet. BK's fully phased-in Basel III CET1
of 10%
(advanced approach) reported at the end of 1Q17 increased by
30bps sequentially,
primarily due to retained earnings. The company also improved
its fully
phased-in enhanced supplementary level ratio, BK's binding
capital constraint,
reaching 5.9% at the consolidated level and 6.6% at its main
bank subsidiary,
both in excess of the final requirements. These levels improved
by 30bps and
50bps, respectively, during the quarter due to retained earnings
and a smaller
average balance sheet. BK's liquidity coverage ratio of 115%
comfortably exceeds
the 100% requirement.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1 212 908-0771
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Christopher Van Bell
Associate Director
+1 212 908-0777
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
