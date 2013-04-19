(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, April 19 (Fitch) The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) reported a net loss of $266 million in 1Q'13 following the previously announced $854 million charge related to the disallowance of certain foreign tax credits. Even adjusting for this charge, core earnings would be $588 million for the quarter and down on both a sequential and year-over-year basis (YoY). The decline reflects slightly weaker revenue and higher expenses, according to Fitch Ratings. Overall fee revenues were essentially flat on a sequential basis, although within BK's fee income, certain items showed improvement during the quarter such as investment services fees and foreign exchange, while investment and performance fees were slightly down due to seasonality. Fitch anticipates that BK will be challenged to generate meaningful growth in fee income over the remainder of 2013. Nonetheless, Fitch considers BK's relatively flat fee-revenue picture as indicative of its stable business model. Assets under Custody and Administration (AUC/A) were similarly flat during the quarter and came in at $26.3 trillion. Assets under management (AUM) continued to grow and were $1.4 trillion at 1Q'13. The growth in AUM continues to reflect BK's success in generating net inflows, which were $27 billion during the quarter. AUC/A and AUM continue to reflect new business wins and net inflows for BK. Fitch anticipates that AUM and AUC/A will fluctuate quarterly based on market movements and BK's ability to attract new business. Fitch expects that longer-term growth trends will remain favorable for BK. BK's NII and NIM stabilized in 1Q'13 relative to 4Q'12 although Fitch expects this to remain pressured over the course of 2013 given the continued low rate environment. The generally flat revenue environment has put more emphasis on BK's operational excellence initiatives in order to cut costs. Despite this ongoing focus, non-interest expenses increased modestly during the quarter mainly owing to provisions for administrative errors in certain tax exempt funds, higher pension costs and acceleration of vesting of long-term incentive stock awards. BK's estimated Basel III Tier 1 Common ratio came in at 9.4%, which puts the institution comfortably ahead of minimum requirements, including its 1.5% buffer as a global systemically important bank (G-SIB). Following the release of the Federal Reserve's CCAR results, BK increased its dividend 15%. Fitch anticipates that BK will continue to maintain solid risk-adjusted capital levels, despite higher shareholder capital distributions. Contact: Christopher D. Wolfe Managing Director +1 212 908-9771 One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Joseph Scott Senior Director +1 212 908-0624 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.