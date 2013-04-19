(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 19 (Fitch) The Bank of New York Mellon (BK)
reported a net loss
of $266 million in 1Q'13 following the previously announced $854
million charge
related to the disallowance of certain foreign tax credits. Even
adjusting for
this charge, core earnings would be $588 million for the quarter
and down on
both a sequential and year-over-year basis (YoY). The decline
reflects slightly
weaker revenue and higher expenses, according to Fitch Ratings.
Overall fee revenues were essentially flat on a sequential
basis, although
within BK's fee income, certain items showed improvement during
the quarter such
as investment services fees and foreign exchange, while
investment and
performance fees were slightly down due to seasonality. Fitch
anticipates that
BK will be challenged to generate meaningful growth in fee
income over the
remainder of 2013. Nonetheless, Fitch considers BK's relatively
flat fee-revenue
picture as indicative of its stable business model.
Assets under Custody and Administration (AUC/A) were similarly
flat during the
quarter and came in at $26.3 trillion. Assets under management
(AUM) continued
to grow and were $1.4 trillion at 1Q'13. The growth in AUM
continues to reflect
BK's success in generating net inflows, which were $27 billion
during the
quarter. AUC/A and AUM continue to reflect new business wins and
net inflows for
BK. Fitch anticipates that AUM and AUC/A will fluctuate
quarterly based on
market movements and BK's ability to attract new business. Fitch
expects that
longer-term growth trends will remain favorable for BK.
BK's NII and NIM stabilized in 1Q'13 relative to 4Q'12 although
Fitch expects
this to remain pressured over the course of 2013 given the
continued low rate
environment. The generally flat revenue environment has put more
emphasis on
BK's operational excellence initiatives in order to cut costs.
Despite this
ongoing focus, non-interest expenses increased modestly during
the quarter
mainly owing to provisions for administrative errors in certain
tax exempt
funds, higher pension costs and acceleration of vesting of
long-term incentive
stock awards.
BK's estimated Basel III Tier 1 Common ratio came in at 9.4%,
which puts the
institution comfortably ahead of minimum requirements, including
its 1.5% buffer
as a global systemically important bank (G-SIB). Following the
release of the
Federal Reserve's CCAR results, BK increased its dividend 15%.
Fitch anticipates
that BK will continue to maintain solid risk-adjusted capital
levels, despite
higher shareholder capital distributions.
