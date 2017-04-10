(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI/HONG KONG, April 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today assigned Bank of China Ltd.'s (BOC) proposed long-term notes issued under its medium-term note (MTN) programme an expected Long-Term Rating of 'A(EXP)'. The bank plans to issue various notes denominated in US dollars, Australian dollars and Chinese yuan from its branches in Macau, Dubai, Sydney and Johannesburg, as well as euro-denominated notes from its subsidiary in Luxembourg which will be guaranteed by BOC's Luxembourg branch. The notes will be issued under BOC's USD30 billion MTN programme, which was increased from USD20 billion on 7 April 2017, to meet the bank's funding needs. The bank also updated the terms to allow BOC's subsidiaries to issue notes under the programme in addition to the branches. Under the revised programme, notes issued by the subsidiaries may be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by BOC, but the programme does not specify that such notes will always be guaranteed. Senior notes issued by the branches, or senior notes issued by the subsidiaries with a guarantee from BOC under the MTN programme, will represent direct, unconditional, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of the bank. Senior notes issued by the subsidiaries without a guarantee from BOC will be rated according to the subsidiaries' creditworthiness, and may be rated differently from the programme rating. Notes issued under the programme could be senior or subordinated notes. Notes issued that are junior to senior obligations will be rated on a case-by-case basis in accordance with published criteria and after taking into consideration the individual terms and conditions of those notes. Fitch reserves the right not to rate certain instruments issued under the programme, such as dual-currency notes. Notes issued under the programme may be in any currency or of any tenor. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The MTN programme was first rated 'A'/'F1' by Fitch on 9 December 2013, and subsequently affirmed on 2 June 2016. KEY RATING DRIVERS In Fitch's view, the branches in Macau, Dubai, Sydney, Johannesburg and Luxembourg are part of the same legal entity, BOC. Therefore, these notes to be issued under the MTN programme represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of BOC, and are rated in line with BOC's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A'. The bank's IDR is underpinned by the agency's expectations of an extremely high probability of support from the Chinese government in the event of stress. The 'A(EXP)' rating assigned to the notes issued from the BOC Johannesburg branch is higher than the country ceiling of 'BBB-' for South Africa, underpinned by our expectation of full support from the bank's headquarters to the branch. The MTN programme contains a cross-default clause, whereby a default on any notes exceeding USD25m will accelerate the repayment of other tranches. Hence, we believe the likelihood of BOC allowing a default on notes issued by its Johannesburg branch to be remote, as this would bring substantial reputational damage to the bank. Moreover, Fitch is not aware of any restrictions on how notes issued by the Johannesburg branch are to be repaid. That means BOC would be expected to utilise resources from within its global branch network to meet obligations due to noteholders. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any changes to ratings of these notes will be directly correlated with changes in BOC's IDR, which will in turn reflect any shift in the perceived willingness or ability of China's government to support BOC in a full and timely manner. 