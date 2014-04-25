(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, April 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Bpifrance Financement SA's EUR4bn negotiable medium-term notes Long-term ratings of 'AA+' and Short-term of 'F1+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect those of EPIC BPI-Group (AA+/F1+), which is the provider of irrevocable, unconditional, autonomous, first-call guarantee on the notes. RATING SENSITIVITIES Movements in the ratings of EPIC BPI-Group would affect the ratings of the notes. Contact: Primary Analyst Arnaud Dura Associate Director + 33 1 44 29 91 79 Fitch France S.A.S. 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Christophe Parisot Managing Director + 33 1 44 29 91 45 Tertiary Analyst Francois-Xavier Marchand Associate Director + 33 1 44 29 91 46 Committee Chairperson Fernando Mayorga Managing Director + 34 93 323 8410 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Tax Supported Rating Criteria" dated 14th August 2012 and "Ratings of Public-Sector Entities, Outside the United States" dated 4th March 2014 are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria here Ratings of Public Sector Entities (Outside the United States) â€“ Effective Apr. 21, 2011 to Mar. 4, 2013 here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.