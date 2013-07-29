(The following statement was released by the rating agency) RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, July 29 (Fitch) Brazilian federal government banks have support driven ratings and play key role in economic development. Their expected growth should continue driven banking loans growth through 2014, according to a new Fitch Ratings report. Loan growth in 2012 was more strongly driven by government banks, which is expected to continue in 2013, despite the lower rhythm observed at government and, especially, private banks. Although system loan portfolio quality shows signs of improvement, it also remains a cause for concern due to the significant increase in credit costs in recent years and the prolonged period of economic cooling off and higher indebtedness of individuals and companies. The significant expansion of credit, increased indebtedness of individuals and company leveraging have not translated yet into a rise in delinquency levels and loan loss reserves for the government banks, unlike what has been seen at private banks. The sustainability of this scenario is one of the main challenges since lower margins and greater credit costs environment should persist. 'In May 2013, almost 50% of credit was in the hands of government banks, following a significant added surge of 28% in the 12 months ended that month. These banks reported one of the lowest loan loss coverage levels although its coverage ratio still compares internationally good to an equivalent 181%,' said Maria Rita Goncalves, Senior Director in Fitch's Latin America group. Fitch also sees the implementation of capital rules of Basel 3 in Brazil as positive, though the use of hybrids as portion of regulatory capital remains intensive in comparison to other alternative source of capital of higher loss absorption potential. The change in the risk weighting of some of the main assets had greater relevance in the Brazilian system - such as tax credits, payroll deductible lending and real estate credit - and the definition of other parameters during this migration phase should also contribute to greater flexibility in the adjustment of Brazilian banks in the medium term. For more information, see Fitch's special report titled 'Brazilian Federal Government Bank', available at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Maria Rita Goncalves Senior Director +55 21 4503-2626 Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda. Praca XV de Novembro, 20 - 401 B, Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brasil Esin Celasun Associate Director +55 21 4503-2626 Paulo Fugulin Associate Director +55 11 4504-2206 Eduardo Ribas Associate Director +55 11 4504-2213 Franklin Santarelli Managing Director +1-212-908-0739 Media Relations: Jaqueline Carvalho, Rio de Janeiro, Tel: +55 21 4503 2623, Email: jaqueline.carvalho@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Brazilian Federal Government Banks here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.