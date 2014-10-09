(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the outcome of the Brazilian presidential elections, combined with a currently weak economic environment could decelerate Carrefour SA's (Carrefour, BBB/Positive) and Casino Guichard Perrachon SA's (Casino, BBB-/Stable) revenues and profit expansion in Brazil in the short term. Nevertheless, we believe that strong underlying long-term fundamentals should remain unchanged, leaving Brazil a significant growth driver for both companies. While the two main Brazilian political parties have divergent views on economic issues such as intervention on food prices and subsidies, there is broad agreement that a new government will have to tackle both rising price inflation and the public sector deficit. This is in the context of slower growth in the Brazilian economy compared with the last five years, with Fitch forecasting weak GDP growth of 1.3% in 2015, followed by 2.5% in 2016. Although the PSDB party under Aecio Neves is considered more pro-business, in the short-term a victory against the PT party under Dilma Rousseff might have a greater negative impact on Carrefour's and Casino's Brazilian operations. This is because PSDB's economic policy includes measures to curb inflation (which has been a main support to retailers' annual nominal same-store sales growth in the high single-digits over the past few years) and could reduce consumer spending through a tighter fiscal policy. Fitch believes Casino would be more impacted than Carrefour, due to Brazil's higher contribution to Casino group's total sales and operating profit. It is also more exposed than Carrefour to the non-food retail sector in Brazil, through Via Varejo, a subsidiary of Grupo Pao de Acucar, which in turn is a subsidiary of Casino. In the long term the non-food retail sector offers strong opportunities due to significant market under-penetration in Brazil, but on a short term basis it is more vulnerable to tightening consumer spending. Despite uncertainty over the current political landscape and outlook of the domestic currency Brazil benefits from strong economic diversity, fairly well developed legal and civic institutions and an adequately capitalised banking system. In this context, growth of the retail sector is underpinned by favourable demographics and the sector's highly fragmented nature offers room for further consolidation. This should allow foreign food retailers to maintain their growth in Brazil in the medium term. Casino and Carrefour are both rapidly expanding in Brazil and this should drive further significant market share gains over smaller competitors and the informal retail sector. Gross margin improvement, notably from economies of scale, should continue to more than offset other fast-growing operating expenses, such as new store opening costs and wage inflation. Both companies enjoy leading market shares in Brazil (Casino through Grupo Pao de Acucar and Carrefour through Carrefour Brazil and Atacadao, respectively number 1 and 2 in the market) and robust operating margins in this market, which are above the group's overall averages. Both companies' operating margins in Brazil have been improving over the past three years on the back of rising revenue and gross margin optimisation. Brazil is Carrefour's second-largest market after France (14.5% of 2013 net sales) and its main anchor market outside western Europe. Although the group's performance is showing signs of recovery in its core French and Spanish markets, in the medium term Brazil remains its major opportunity for revenue and profit growth and hence an important contributor to the sustainability of sound investment grade credit metrics. Following the full consolidation of Grupo Pao de Acucar in 2012, Brazil is now Casino's largest market (41.3% of 2014 net sales versus 40% in France) and largest operating profit contributor. Similarly to Carrefour, Brazil represents a key performance driver in the medium-term, due to weak prospects in the mature French market. Contact: Anne Porte Associate Director +33 144 29 91 56 Fitch France SAS 60 rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Jean-Pierre Husband Director +44 20 3530 1155 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.