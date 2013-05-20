(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)

Consumption by Brazilian consumers will continue to expand and further increase the demand for credit in 2013 and 2014.

However, this is contingent upon the resumption of sustainable economic growth, according to a new Fitch Ratings report.

A growing middle-class, an increase in banking penetration, sustained low unemployment, and local consumer market potential spur continued expansion of credit to individuals in Brazil over the medium and long-term, despite a recent cooling period, Consumer Credit delinquency will tend to remain high in 2013 as the effects of the domestic economic slowdown and the scenario of higher uncertainties persist in the international markets.

'Consumer credit growth in Brazil is above 20%, accounting for 25% of GDP. While debt levels reached a level of 43% of the average income of individuals, the servicing of this debt continues at manageable levels representing approximately 22% of average income, said Robert Stoll, Director - Financial Institutions. 'This fast credit expansion, combined with very favorable terms, contributed to a relevant increase of delinquency ratios in Brazil, as compared to other countries.'

While Brazilian consumers' changing habits and increasing indebtedness have not yet been tested in an unfavorable and prolonged economic scenario, continued consumer credit growth is expected to continue to be manageable with adequate provisions and pricing that better reflect the risk profile. Fitch expects a credit cost reduction over the medium term, due to the expected gradual decline in delinquency especially after a more prominent economic recovery.

