(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 24 (Fitch) The recent 25 basis point interest
rate hike by the
Brazilian Central Bank may prolong the recovery of the asset
quality ratios of
Brazilian banks and continue to pressure them due to their
relatively high
borrowing costs. Fitch Ratings believes this could create a
mid-term risk for
Brazilian banks if trends continue for some time.
In the short run we do not expect the change to materially
impact bank margins
as most institutions anticipated the change. However, we remain
cautious
regarding the potential impact of credit costs on bank
profitability ratios in
2013 because of the economic cycle and the increase in personal
indebtedness.
Fitch views the rate hike as the beginning of a moderate
monetary tightening
cycle in Brazil. It shows that authorities are ready to use
monetary policy
tools to better anchor inflation expectations. Indice Nacional
de Precos ao
Consumidor Amplo Especial reports inflation remains in the upper
bounds of the
central bank's target range of 4.5% (+/-2%). Despite expected
slow growth in
2013, inflation has proven to be resilient in the face of the
tight labor market
and persistently high services prices.
Most large Brazilian banks remain well founded because of high
individual
capital levels and strong funding ratios and overall financial
profiles.
However, a sustained period of above average credit costs may
undermine their
profitability and limit their lending capability. In Fitch's
view, banks that
rely on wholesale funding may need to create costs savings
initiatives if higher
rates translate into pressure on margins. In many cases, their
concentration of
loans to individuals and/or medium size companies results in
less income
diversification and less pricing flexibility for both loans and
funding.
