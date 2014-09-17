(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK/RIO DE JANEIRO, September 17 (Fitch) Brazil's automotive captive finance lenders should continue to expand their market penetration, despite macroeconomic-driven production and sales slowdowns in light and heavy vehicles, according to Fitch Ratings. Automotive manufacturers' subsidies to their captives' auto loans have improved the competitiveness of the auto banks relative to the large commercial banks, contributing to slippage in latter's auto loan volumes. While Circular BACEN/DC no. 3.715 of Aug. 20, 2014, which defines the compulsory funding rules for large banks when financing vehicle loans, has led to lower borrowing rates being offered by large banks, these same banks' cautious stance on extending credit, particularly on tenors and vehicle downpayments, continues to limit their auto lending. In light of this, we expect captive auto banks to continue to be well positioned for auto manufacturers to finance their sales. With the higher loan volumes, Fitch expects auto captives to see more credit exposure and an increase in the average financing tenors; however, materially higher provisioning expenses are not expected, as credit has been extended on relatively conservative terms and with a preference to high-quality borrowers. We do not see funding being a constraint for auto captive lenders, as access to the local and international capital markets is currently adequate. The higher leverage and lower capital levels of captive banks (relative to traditional banks) can heighten the need for capital increases by shareholders, as most of these banks manage capital optimization policies. Fitch believes the benefits from the latest prudential measures adopted by Brazil's Central Bank - adjustments to the rules on compulsory deposits for larger banks - should increase the acquisition of financial bills (letras fianceiras) and credit portfolios of smaller sized banks. Such moves should also reduce funding costs for the auto captive banks. Separately, for the financing of heavy vehicles, no changes are expected to the primary federally subsidized funding lines, such as BNDES Finame. Fitch rates four banks linked to auto makers: Banco Fidis S.A. (Fidis), Banco GMAC S.A. (GMAC), Banco Mercedes-Benz do Brasil S.A. (Mercedes) and Banco CNH Capital S.A. (CNH). CNH, Mercedes and GMAC are considered "core" subsidiaries of their respective parent companies, while Fidis is "strategically important" for its parent, according to Fitch's methodology (Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies, published in August 2012). None of the above banks' ratings are expected to be affected by further challenging conditions for automakers in Brazil. The ratings of the captives are based on their respective parents' support, and Fitch sees no change in the willingness to support by the respective parents. The ratings reflect, among other aspects, the relative size of the four companies' operations in Brazil; high market shares of their respective automakers in the country; strong operating synergies with parent companies; high degree of integration between local operations with controllers; and their common brands. Contact: Jean Lopes Director Financial Institutions +55 21 4503-2617 Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda. 