(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 20 (Fitch) Today's move by the Brazilian
central bank to fuel
greater lending by local banks may not prove enough to overcome
many banks'
concerns over borrower credit quality in the face of country's
macroeconomic
slowdown, says Fitch Ratings.
Brazil's move marks the second time in the past month that the
central bank has
freed liquidity in the banking system to spur economic growth.
The first move
was on July 25, when the central bank injected BRL45 billion
(USD20 billion)
into the system by lowering reserve requirements and making
changes to risk
weightings for capital allocation on banks' payroll and auto
loans. Today's
moves eased the requirements for banks making payments on
non-cash deposits,
adding another BRL10 billion into the banking system, according
to the central
bank.
Brazil's macroeconomic challenges have not shown signs of
abating. Inflation,
currently at 6.5%, has been running above central bank targets
since at least
August 2010. Fitch's sovereign team projects average growth to
remain around 2%
during 2014-2016 as Brazil's economic underperformance
continues.
Brazil's public (government sponsored) banks have seen very
high, but weakening
loan growth in 2014 (over 17% year over year, ending June 30,
2014). The central
bank's measures will help support the loan growth agendas of the
public banks,
not necessarily due to the liquidity effect, but likely as part
of the overall
economic policy agenda. Public lenders remain the largest
contributors to the
banking system's overall loan growth and may remain so in the
short term.
Fitch believes that high loan growth that is not supported by
similar growth
trends on economic activity (i.e. GDP growth) may result in
asset quality
pressures for those lenders, especially if economic activity
remains weak.
With private banks, Fitch believes that the central bank is
pushing against weak
lending appetite within the country's private banks. An
unwillingness to ease on
borrower credit quality in the current economic conditions has
led to weak loan
growth for private banks (over 7.5% year over year, ending June
30, 2014).
In one sign of growing lender conservatism, many banks are
shifting their loan
mix by increasingly expanding their secured lending portfolio.
Fitch believes
the trend may continue as banks seek further protections, as
weak macroeconomic
performance is expected to continue over the next two years.
Additionally, Brazil's largest private banks have made moves to
target better
rated companies and shorter loan tenors. Several of these large
banks have been
able to free up several billions of reserves in response to
their efforts to
focus on clients with a less risky profile, and to obtain better
guarantees and
structures on their loans.
Eduardo Ribas
Director
Financial Institutions
+55 11 4504-2213
Fitch Ratings Brazil Ltda.
Alameda Santos, 700 - 7th floor
Sao Paulo, Brazil
Matthew Noll, CFA
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1 212 908-0652
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.