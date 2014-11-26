(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 26 (Fitch) BT Group and Telecom Italia's recent
announcements
of potential consolidation are both driven by similar desires to
boost scale,
cut competition and bundle complementary services, but BT's
lower leverage gives
it much more flexibility at the current ratings, Fitch Ratings
says.
BT said it has been asked if it wants to buy two UK mobile
operators, one of
which is Telefonica's O2 and the other is likely to be Orange
and Deutsche
Telekom's joint venture EE. An acquisition would improve BT's
operating profile,
giving it immediate scale in the UK mobile market, where there
is currently
little overlap in the provision of mobile and fixed-line
services. This could
enable the group to capture some of the revenue lost to
fixed-to-mobile
substitution and benefit from mobile data revenue growth. It
would also give BT
a lead in the provision of quad-play services (mobile,
fixed-line, broadband and
TV) following its significant investment in football TV rights.
BT's 'BBB'/Positive rating has reasonable headroom to
accommodate leverage from
a deal. Funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage stood
at 1.8x at
1HFY15 and we expect it to fall over the next two or three
years. Leverage would
need to be around 3x for a sustained period to trigger a
potential downgrade,
although a return to above 2x could lead to a removal of the
Positive Outlook.
Taking into account acquired cashflow, BT potentially could
increase debt by
almost GBP10bn and stay within the current leverage threshold of
3.0x for its
'BBB' rating.
Telecom Italia's (TI) statement that its management will examine
options for
combining its majority-owned TIM Participacoes unit with Grupo
Oi leaves the
door open for several different deal structures. TI's Brazilian
business adds
minimal diversification at present from a ratings perspective
since it is a
small part of TI's cash flow. An acquisition or merger with Oi
could tangibly
increase this exposure, aiding the credit profile in the medium
term, while the
overall market would probably benefit from less competition.
However, TI has virtually no headroom at its current
'BBB-'/Negative rating and
any deal that resulted in an increase in leverage would put
significant further
pressure on the rating. A merger could be structured without
increasing
leverage, but Oi is a 'BB+' credit with a cashflow under
pressure, so a merger
with some or all of Oi may not give the new entity significant
rating headroom.
Contact:
Stuart Reid
Senior Director
Corporates
+44 20 3530 1085
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Simon Kennedy
Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
