(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 11 (Fitch) BT's aggressive purchase of live
broadcasting rights
for European football intensifies UK triple-play competition and
indicates a
longer-term commitment to its pay-TV strategy, Fitch Ratings
says.
The UK pay-TV market is one of the most competitive in Europe
and BT's entry is
driving up the price of sports content. With its latest deal, BT
is showing that
it is willing to buy attractive content to monetise its ongoing
GBP2.5bn
investment in its fibre network, and to support its UK consumer
business. The
EUR1.08bn acquisition of exclusive live rights to show all
Champions League and
Europa League matches in the UK for three seasons starting in
2015/16 follows
BT's successful bid for some English Premier League football
rights in June.
Despite its spending on fibre and sports content, BT still has
good headroom in
its credit profile. Its FFO adjusted net leverage is currently
around 2.0x,
compared to the 3.0x level that would be incompatible with its
'BBB' rating. But
for any positive rating action, we would need to be convinced
that BT can
sustainably improve its position in the highly competitive UK
triple-play market
while maintaining underlying revenue growth and stable margins.
Increasing its TV customer base and take-up of its fibre
broadband connections
are important if BT is to establish a sustainable position in
the triple-play
market for television, internet and telephone services. BT's
recent results for
the quarter ending September 2013 shows that the launch of its
sports channel
has been well received by customers and its fibre strategy is
gaining traction.
Continued savings from cost cutting initiatives in its core UK
business are
helping fund the push into pay-TV.
We continue to believe that the chances of BT offsetting the
cost of these
rights purely through the addition of new TV customers look
slim. It should,
however, help BT defend its overall broadband market share and
the investment is
likely to be partly covered by the increase in incremental
revenue in BT's
overall UK business. There is also a strategic benefit from BT's
re-positioning
in the UK triple-play market and the increased pressure brought
to bear on BT's
key triple-play competitors, Sky ('BBB+'/Stable) and Virgin
Media ('B+'/Stable).
We believe the key risks remain around execution and BT's
appetite for further
content acquisition, especially the English Premiership rights
when they come up
for renewal in 18 months' time.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
