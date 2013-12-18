(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Dec 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says its stable sector outlook for Russian subnationals is being challenged as several factors weaken regions' credit profiles. The slowdown in the national economy is leading to tax-base contraction and continuous pressure on operating expenditure. Along with revenue sources shrinking and increasing expenditure needs, Russian regions are facing growing federal centralisation of fiscal decisions. These factors have led to a decline in fiscal flexibility and low self-financing capacity for most regions.

However, the credit quality of Russian regions is supported by the moderate debt burden and still sound, albeit declining, operating performance. Strong regions are resilient due to their well-developed tax bases and wealth from mineral resource extraction. Weaker regions benefit from federal government support. The medium-term trend for most of these factors is negative as financial support from the federal budget has declined. Regions with high exposure to economically sensitive corporate income tax (CIT) face tax revenue deceleration; and refinancing needs are high due to the debt maturity profile, which is short term by international standards.

The main challenge facing Russian regions is the new spending obligations imposed on regions by the federal government. According to the presidential decree passed just after the elections in May 2012 salaries for teachers and doctors were increased to bring them into line with the average regional salary. This resulted in significant growth of staff costs, which has already caused operating expenditure to increase in 2013. This effect will be extended over coming years as well and will be higher for stronger regions with high average salaries.

The deceleration of the national economy will lead to a decline in companies' profitability and reduce CIT proceeds. Recently adopted changes in tax regulations, which now allow for the deduction of financial losses from the corporate profit tax base for newly created consolidated taxpayer groups, also reduces CIT proceeds. This will result in operating revenue growth falling below the increase in operating expenditure. It will have caused deterioration of the operating performance of between one and three percentage points for an average-sized region in 2013, which should then stabilise at that level in 2014.

Despite debt increases, the debt burden of Russian regions is moderate on a consolidated basis. Fitch estimates the total direct debt of Russian regions at 20% of total revenues in 2013. However the debt burden could vary from a low 10% to 40% of current revenue for regions rated 'BB' and between 50% and 70% of current revenue for regions with lower ratings. Fitch expects a further increase in regions' direct debt of about 10% in absolute terms in 2014 to about RUB1.5trn. This is slightly above operating revenue growth, so the relative debt burden will moderately increase but remain low compared with international standards.

Fitch expects refinancing needs to be high for most Russian regions due to the short-term nature of liabilities compared with international peers. However, the overall quality of debt management has gradually improved and the regions with sophisticated debt management will rely more on domestic bonds with five- to seven-years maturity. The others will borrow from the banks for one to three years. Regions will have reasonable access to domestic financial markets to enable them to refinance maturing debt. The cost of borrowing will remain in the range of 8%-10% depending on the debt maturity.

