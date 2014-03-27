(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 27 (Fitch) Bulk purchase annuity buy-ins like the one written by Legal & General and Prudential to insure the pension liabilities of ICI could significantly reduce the impact on some UK life insurers from the expected fall in individual annuity sales, Fitch Ratings says. There is a limit to the longevity risk that insurance companies are willing to take on in any one period. So any drop in individual annuity sales stemming from the government's changes to pension rules will create extra capacity for bulk deals. Covering GBP3.6bn of liabilities, the deal is equivalent to roughly a quarter of the total annual purchases of individual annuities and is more than twice the size of the previous record deal. As with individual annuities, bulk purchase annuities have high reported margins and are expected by the industry to produce good future profitability. Hence this business could plug the hole left by a drop in profits due to individual annuities. However, the ability to tap the bulk annuities market varies between firms. Among the major life insurers, L&G and Prudential are the biggest operators, followed by Aviva, while Standard Life and Friends Provident currently write little or no bulk business. Specialist provider Pension Insurance Corporation still dominates the market, insuring 50% of liabilities in 2013. The complexity of pricing and sourcing these deals means that it could take an insurer looking to enter the market a number of years to develop the capability to compete. As well as the greater capacity for insurers to write bulk business, we believe more pension funds are now likely to be able to look at doing these deals. Rising asset values over the last couple of years have helped to reduce funding shortfalls at many defined-benefit pension funds, meaning sponsors would have to inject less cash into the funds to secure insurance. Recent concessions on the incoming Solvency II regulations for insurance companies will make the pricing of these deals more favourable for insurers. Bulk annuity sales are likely to be more volatile than individual annuities, especially if asset prices fall, increasing shortfalls in pension funds. The phasing-out of defined benefit pension schemes at most companies means that growth in the size of the potential market has slowed considerably. But with around GBP1trn of outstanding defined-benefit liabilities, this will only have an impact in the very long term. Contact: Clara Hughes Senior Director Insurance +44 20 3530 1249 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN David Prowse Senior Director Insurance +44 20 3530 1250 Simon Kennedy Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1387 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.