JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, March 24 (Fitch) The majority of responses
from participants
polled at Fitch's annual Jakarta credit briefing showed a
positive and upbeat
view of the economy and business environment in 2014, even with
elections due
later in the year. They were asked a series of 11 questions
about the Indonesian
economy, reform, and developments over the next five years.
Two-thirds of respondents rejected the labeling of Indonesia as
one of the
"fragile five" economies, which concurred with views expressed
by Ashley Taylor,
a World Bank economist, in his presentation, and remarks in the
keynote speeches
by Bambang Brodjonegoro, Vice Minister of Finance, Agus
Martowardojo, Governor
of Bank Indonesia, and Mulya Siregar, Deputy Commissioner,
Indonesia Financial
Services Authority. There was optimism about the trajectory of
the currency
following its overall depreciation in 2013, with 92% of the
audience believing
the currency would either stabilise (50%) or strengthen (42%)
from its current
level.
As for structural reforms, even though nearly 60% of
participants felt that
recent regulatory developments would negatively impact
investment, a hefty 82%
of them felt that Indonesia would continue to make significant
progress in
reforms over the next five years. About two-thirds of
participants were
confident that Indonesia would accelerate infrastructure
development over the
next five years, and 87% believed that corruption and
transparency issues would
continue to be addressed at the same rate (35%) or a faster rate
(52%) over the
next five years.
There was more uncertainty about GDP growth. Here, 60% felt that
GDP would
either grow faster (37%) than in 2013 or remain the same (23%),
while 40% felt
that GDP growth would continue to slow.
In the banking sector, although nearly 60% of the participants
felt that
complying with proposed Basel III capital regulations would not
prove to be too
onerous for Indonesian banks, a similar ratio (58%) felt that
Indonesian banks
would not outperform their 2013 results in 2014. These views
also mirrored
points highlighted in Fitch's banking sector presentation at the
Credit
Briefing.
When asked about bond ownership, the participants overwhelming
voted to maintain
(17%) or increase (63%) their holdings in the next 12 months,
reflecting the
mood of optimism in the audience despite a still very uncertain
election
outcome.
This optimism spilled over into the final question where 71% of
participants
indicated that they felt that Indonesia (BBB-/Stable) would
receive another
credit rating upgrade in the next 12-18 months. As all three
international
ratings agencies currently have a stable outlook on Indonesia's
foreign currency
ratings, an upgrade in the next 12-18 months would appear
unlikely. However,
the participants view is more likely to be being driven by the
fact that
Indonesia currently has two investment grade ratings (Fitch and
Moody's) and one
sub-investment grade rating (Standard and Poor's).
The event attracted 210 participants from the finance, corporate
and government
communities, as well as regulators and a wide range of media
participants. More
than 15% of the audience comprised Presidents/CEOs/CFOs, and a
further 20% were
heads of division or department.
The report "Indonesia Credit Briefing 2014 - Ask The Audience
Poll" is available
at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
The presentations delivered at the Jakarta credit briefing have
been compiled in
"Indonesia Credit Briefing 2014 - Fitch Ratings Presentations",
which is
available at www.fitchratings.com
