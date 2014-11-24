(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 24 (Fitch) The potential default of Caesars
Entertainment
Operating Company would push the trailing 12-month (TTM) U.S.
high yield default
rate to 3.3%, according to Fitch Ratings 'U.S. High Yield
Default Insight.' This
report updates a comment that Fitch published on Nov. 7.
The TTM U.S. high yield default rate ended October at 2.4%, its
lowest level
since April, when Energy Future Holdings' (EFH) large bankruptcy
first propelled
the rate above 2%. Since then, there have been 17 issuer
defaults on $7.8
billion in bonds, compared with 19 and $11.5 billion over the
same period in
2013.
The TTM U.S. leveraged loan default rate ended October at 3.1%,
and is 0.9%
excluding the bankruptcy of EFH.
The full report 'U.S. High Yield Default Insight' is available
at
'www.fitchratings.com.'
Contact:
Eric Rosenthal
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0286
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Michael Paladino, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9113
U.S. Leveraged Finance
Mariarosa Verde
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0791
Credit Market Research
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Fitch U.S. High Yield
Default Insight
(Imminent Caesarsâ€™ Default Adds Nearly 90 Basis Points to
Rate)
here
