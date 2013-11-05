(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 05 (Fitch) In response to investor inquiries,
Fitch Ratings
is providing its view on the potential for the cancellation of
the parent
guarantees by Caesars Entertainment Corp (CEC) on certain debt
at Caesars
Entertainment Operating Company (CEOC).
An exchange of the second-lien notes for CEC equity would erase
much of CEOC's
cash burn and may help avert a bankruptcy. To help execute the
exchange and to
help preserve CEC's equity in Caesars Entertainment Resort
Properties, LLC
(CERP) and Caesars Growth Partners (CGP), CEC may look to cancel
the parent
guarantee on CEOC's debt.
Fitch believes that CEC can get rid of the guarantee although
the release would
be subject to execution risk. Fitch also thinks that CEC would
weigh the
cost/benefit of the release given that the second-lien notes are
already trading
at around 50 cents, and executing the guarantee release may
consume considerable
cash at CEOC for either soliciting consents and/or redeeming
debt.
MOTIVATION FOR THE GUARANTEE CANCELATION
CEC's assets outside CEOC include CERP and non-voting economic
stake of at least
57% in CGP. Equity value in CERP is not great but has growth
potential to the
extent CERP's EBITDA grows and/or CERP uses FCF to paydown debt.
CEC's
contribution to CGP was valued at $1.3 billion.
All of CEC's equity in CERP and CGP can potentially be put at
risk should there
be a restructuring at CEOC given CEC's guarantee of CEOC's debt
and the
substantial negative equity at CEOC. In a bankruptcy scenario,
Fitch believes
that there is minimal if any recovery beyond the first lien.
Therefore the guarantee, if in place, is likely to be called on
by the
second-lien ($5.5 billion outstanding) and unsecured ($2.4
billion with $1.1
billion held by CGP) creditors and possibly by the first-lien
creditors, to the
extent the first-lien is not fully covered by the CEOC
collateral. A call on the
guarantee can consume most of or all of CEC's equity in CGP and
CERP leaving the
CEC sponsors with zero value outside of the $600 million
separately invested
into CGP via Caesars Acquisition Corp (CAC) participation.
Given the status quo negative FCF situation at CEOC Fitch
believes that CEOC
will be forced to restructure within two years even with the
cash sale proceeds
from Macau and Planet Hollywood. There is wide-spread
speculation among the
investor community that CEC may look to execute a debt for
equity exchange
sometime in 2014, principally targeting CEOC's second-lien notes
(largest piece
trading at slightly below 50 cents). The interest expense
associated with CEOC's
second-lien notes is around $570 million per year, which is
roughly equivalent
to CEOC's Fitch estimated cash burn in 2015 when CEOC's
out-money swaps roll
off. The swaps add about $160 million to CEOC's annual interest
expense in the
interim.
With the guarantee in place, the second-lien holders could argue
and use as
negotiating leverage, that they are better off calling on CEC's
guarantee in a
bankruptcy scenario and potentially getting the vast majority of
CEC's equity
interest in CERP and CGP as opposed to agreeing to an exchange.
By removing the
guarantee, CEC weakens this leverage and likely improves
execution on the
exchange.
GUARANTEE MECHANICS
CEC directly guarantees CEOC's $4.4 billion credit facility debt
outstanding and
$1.9 billion in outstanding pre-LBO senior unsecured notes
(excluding notes
coming due this December). Other CEOC tranches including first
and second lien
notes and post-LBO senior notes benefit from the parent
guarantee conditioned on
the guarantee on the Credit Agreement and the Retained Notes
remaining in place.
The exact language in the indentures is 'the Parent Guarantee
will be
automatically released upon the election of the Issuer and
Notice to the Trustee
if the guarantee by Caesars Entertainment of the Credit
Agreement, the Retained
Notes or any Indebtedness which resulted in the obligation to
guarantee the
Notes has been released or discharged.'
There is controversy as to whether the preceding sentence
implies an 'or' vs.
'and' relationship. Fitch tends to lean toward 'and' while
admitting that this
issue can be argued either way. Fitch's view is based on the
Prospectus filing
dated Jan. 8, 2009 accompanying the initial 2008 debt exchange
that introduced
second-lien notes into CEOC's capital structure. The section in
the filing under
Parent Guarantee header states that the 'Parent Guarantee is a
continuing
guarantee and shall remain in full force and effect until
payment in full of all
the Parent Guaranteed Obligations.'
The Retained Notes definition refers to early maturing pre-LBO
notes, the last
of which will mature in December 2013. When CEOC issued $1.5
billion in
first-lien notes in February 2013 the Retained Notes definition
in the indenture
was replaced with Existing Notes, which includes the pre-LBO
notes maturing
2015-2017 ($1.9 billion outstanding with $1.1 billion held by
CGP). CEOC
subsequently entered into supplemental indentures (filed along
with the
first-quarter 2013 10-Q) to revise the language in the prior
first-lien and
second-lien issues to Existing Notes. (To Fitch's best
understanding there is no
supplemental indenture for the post-LBO notes with the Existing
Notes language.)
Both the credit agreement and the pre-LBO senior note indentures
allow
amendments with majority consent. The pre-LBO notes have a
provision (Section
12.3 ) that permits the parent guarantee to fallaway if CEOC
is no longer a
wholly-owned subsidiary of CEC.
In order to drop the guarantee on the second-lien notes CEOC
will have to get
consent from the credit facility lenders, which may require a
partial repayment
of the term loans outstanding. In addition, CEOC will have to
cancel the parent
guarantee on the Existing Notes, which can be accomplished by
either selling a
share in CEOC to another entity or by seeking consents from the
bondholders. Of
course if the 'or' is interpreted literally in the indenture
sentence discussed
above then CEC needs to only drop the guarantee from either the
credit facility
or the pre-LBO notes, not both.
Getting the consents from the pre-LBO noteholders could be
complicated by the
fact that $1.1 billion of these notes have been contributed to
CGP by CEC. The
CGP transaction closed Oct. 21, 2013, and any material changes
to the terms of
these notes could be scrutinized for questionable related party
transactions by
regulators and investors at CAC.
That said, CEC pursuing the consent route is a more plausible
scenario relative
to the potential redemption of the Existing Notes, which would
be prohibited
under the second-lien indentures (section 4.04 ). CEC may
also look to
preserve about $1.7 billion in liquidity at CEOC (pro forma for
asset sales and
net of Fitch estimated $350 million in cage cash) for capital
improvements and
contingent liquidity in the event the transactions do not
eliminate the cash
burn entirely. Also CEC needs to maintain at least $1 billion in
liquidity in
2016 as a condition to acquire CAC's stake in CGP.
The Existing Notes with face value of $1.1 billion contributed
to CGP were
valued by CEC at around $775 million (68 cents) and the notes
not held by CGP
can be redeemed for about $600 million based on trading values
as of Oct. 30,
2013.
Fitch currently rates CEC and its subsidiaries as follows:
Caesars Entertainment Corp.
--Long-term IDR 'CCC'; Outlook Negative.
Caesars Entertainment Operating Co.
--Long-term IDR 'CCC'; Outlook Negative;
--Senior secured first-lien revolving credit facility and term
loans 'CCC+/RR3';
--Senior secured first-lien notes 'CCC+/RR3';
--Senior secured second-lien notes 'CC/RR6';
--Senior unsecured notes with subsidiary guarantees 'CC/RR6';
--Senior unsecured notes without subsidiary guarantees at
'C/RR6'.
Caesars Entertainment Resort Properties, LLC
--Long-term IDR 'B-'; Outlook Stable;
--Senior secured first-lien revolving credit facility and term
loans 'B+/RR2';
--Senior secured first-lien notes 'B+/RR2';
--Senior secured second-lien notes 'CCC/RR6';
Chester Downs and Marina LLC (and Chester Downs Finance Corp as
co-issuer)
--Long-term IDR 'B-'; Outlook Negative;
--Senior secured notes 'BB-/RR1'.
Corner Investment PropCo, LLC
--Long-term IDR 'CCC';
--Senior secured credit facility 'B-/RR2'.
