(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, November 05 (Fitch) In response to investor inquiries, Fitch Ratings is providing its view on the potential for the cancellation of the parent guarantees by Caesars Entertainment Corp (CEC) on certain debt at Caesars Entertainment Operating Company (CEOC). An exchange of the second-lien notes for CEC equity would erase much of CEOC's cash burn and may help avert a bankruptcy. To help execute the exchange and to help preserve CEC's equity in Caesars Entertainment Resort Properties, LLC (CERP) and Caesars Growth Partners (CGP), CEC may look to cancel the parent guarantee on CEOC's debt. Fitch believes that CEC can get rid of the guarantee although the release would be subject to execution risk. Fitch also thinks that CEC would weigh the cost/benefit of the release given that the second-lien notes are already trading at around 50 cents, and executing the guarantee release may consume considerable cash at CEOC for either soliciting consents and/or redeeming debt. MOTIVATION FOR THE GUARANTEE CANCELATION CEC's assets outside CEOC include CERP and non-voting economic stake of at least 57% in CGP. Equity value in CERP is not great but has growth potential to the extent CERP's EBITDA grows and/or CERP uses FCF to paydown debt. CEC's contribution to CGP was valued at $1.3 billion. All of CEC's equity in CERP and CGP can potentially be put at risk should there be a restructuring at CEOC given CEC's guarantee of CEOC's debt and the substantial negative equity at CEOC. In a bankruptcy scenario, Fitch believes that there is minimal if any recovery beyond the first lien. Therefore the guarantee, if in place, is likely to be called on by the second-lien ($5.5 billion outstanding) and unsecured ($2.4 billion with $1.1 billion held by CGP) creditors and possibly by the first-lien creditors, to the extent the first-lien is not fully covered by the CEOC collateral. A call on the guarantee can consume most of or all of CEC's equity in CGP and CERP leaving the CEC sponsors with zero value outside of the $600 million separately invested into CGP via Caesars Acquisition Corp (CAC) participation. Given the status quo negative FCF situation at CEOC Fitch believes that CEOC will be forced to restructure within two years even with the cash sale proceeds from Macau and Planet Hollywood. There is wide-spread speculation among the investor community that CEC may look to execute a debt for equity exchange sometime in 2014, principally targeting CEOC's second-lien notes (largest piece trading at slightly below 50 cents). The interest expense associated with CEOC's second-lien notes is around $570 million per year, which is roughly equivalent to CEOC's Fitch estimated cash burn in 2015 when CEOC's out-money swaps roll off. The swaps add about $160 million to CEOC's annual interest expense in the interim. With the guarantee in place, the second-lien holders could argue and use as negotiating leverage, that they are better off calling on CEC's guarantee in a bankruptcy scenario and potentially getting the vast majority of CEC's equity interest in CERP and CGP as opposed to agreeing to an exchange. By removing the guarantee, CEC weakens this leverage and likely improves execution on the exchange. GUARANTEE MECHANICS CEC directly guarantees CEOC's $4.4 billion credit facility debt outstanding and $1.9 billion in outstanding pre-LBO senior unsecured notes (excluding notes coming due this December). Other CEOC tranches including first and second lien notes and post-LBO senior notes benefit from the parent guarantee conditioned on the guarantee on the Credit Agreement and the Retained Notes remaining in place. The exact language in the indentures is 'the Parent Guarantee will be automatically released upon the election of the Issuer and Notice to the Trustee if the guarantee by Caesars Entertainment of the Credit Agreement, the Retained Notes or any Indebtedness which resulted in the obligation to guarantee the Notes has been released or discharged.' There is controversy as to whether the preceding sentence implies an 'or' vs. 'and' relationship. Fitch tends to lean toward 'and' while admitting that this issue can be argued either way. Fitch's view is based on the Prospectus filing dated Jan. 8, 2009 accompanying the initial 2008 debt exchange that introduced second-lien notes into CEOC's capital structure. The section in the filing under Parent Guarantee header states that the 'Parent Guarantee is a continuing guarantee and shall remain in full force and effect until payment in full of all the Parent Guaranteed Obligations.' The Retained Notes definition refers to early maturing pre-LBO notes, the last of which will mature in December 2013. When CEOC issued $1.5 billion in first-lien notes in February 2013 the Retained Notes definition in the indenture was replaced with Existing Notes, which includes the pre-LBO notes maturing 2015-2017 ($1.9 billion outstanding with $1.1 billion held by CGP). CEOC subsequently entered into supplemental indentures (filed along with the first-quarter 2013 10-Q) to revise the language in the prior first-lien and second-lien issues to Existing Notes. (To Fitch's best understanding there is no supplemental indenture for the post-LBO notes with the Existing Notes language.) Both the credit agreement and the pre-LBO senior note indentures allow amendments with majority consent. The pre-LBO notes have a provision (Section 12.3 ) that permits the parent guarantee to fallaway if CEOC is no longer a wholly-owned subsidiary of CEC. In order to drop the guarantee on the second-lien notes CEOC will have to get consent from the credit facility lenders, which may require a partial repayment of the term loans outstanding. In addition, CEOC will have to cancel the parent guarantee on the Existing Notes, which can be accomplished by either selling a share in CEOC to another entity or by seeking consents from the bondholders. Of course if the 'or' is interpreted literally in the indenture sentence discussed above then CEC needs to only drop the guarantee from either the credit facility or the pre-LBO notes, not both. Getting the consents from the pre-LBO noteholders could be complicated by the fact that $1.1 billion of these notes have been contributed to CGP by CEC. The CGP transaction closed Oct. 21, 2013, and any material changes to the terms of these notes could be scrutinized for questionable related party transactions by regulators and investors at CAC. That said, CEC pursuing the consent route is a more plausible scenario relative to the potential redemption of the Existing Notes, which would be prohibited under the second-lien indentures (section 4.04 ). CEC may also look to preserve about $1.7 billion in liquidity at CEOC (pro forma for asset sales and net of Fitch estimated $350 million in cage cash) for capital improvements and contingent liquidity in the event the transactions do not eliminate the cash burn entirely. Also CEC needs to maintain at least $1 billion in liquidity in 2016 as a condition to acquire CAC's stake in CGP. The Existing Notes with face value of $1.1 billion contributed to CGP were valued by CEC at around $775 million (68 cents) and the notes not held by CGP can be redeemed for about $600 million based on trading values as of Oct. 30, 2013. Fitch currently rates CEC and its subsidiaries as follows: Caesars Entertainment Corp. --Long-term IDR 'CCC'; Outlook Negative. Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. --Long-term IDR 'CCC'; Outlook Negative; --Senior secured first-lien revolving credit facility and term loans 'CCC+/RR3'; --Senior secured first-lien notes 'CCC+/RR3'; --Senior secured second-lien notes 'CC/RR6'; --Senior unsecured notes with subsidiary guarantees 'CC/RR6'; --Senior unsecured notes without subsidiary guarantees at 'C/RR6'. Caesars Entertainment Resort Properties, LLC --Long-term IDR 'B-'; Outlook Stable; --Senior secured first-lien revolving credit facility and term loans 'B+/RR2'; --Senior secured first-lien notes 'B+/RR2'; --Senior secured second-lien notes 'CCC/RR6'; Chester Downs and Marina LLC (and Chester Downs Finance Corp as co-issuer) --Long-term IDR 'B-'; Outlook Negative; --Senior secured notes 'BB-/RR1'. Corner Investment PropCo, LLC --Long-term IDR 'CCC'; --Senior secured credit facility 'B-/RR2'. Contact: Primary Analyst Alex Bumazhny, CFA Director +1-212-908-9179 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Michael Paladino, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-9113 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. 