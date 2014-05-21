(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Caixa EconÃ_tmica Federal here SAO PAULO, May 21 (Fitch) Caixa Economica Federal's (Caixa) capital buffer will rise significantly once the conversion of its Additional Tier 1 (AT1) securities to Basel III-compliant Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) securities is completed, according to a new Fitch Ratings special report. The conversion, which is likely to take place before the end of June 2014, will increase Caixa's CET1 securities from BRL8 billion to BRL35 billion. Fitch believes that the improvement in Caixa's capital position will substantially reduce the probability that Caixa will need parental support in the short term as a result of potential asset quality problems. The agency expects asset quality to slightly worsen over time as loan growth decelerates, but believes that the bank will be able to weather the increase in credit costs with its stronger capital base. Higher capitalization is also positive for the mitigation of the structural asset and liability maturity mismatch of Caixa's mortgage book, although there is still room for improvement. Caixa continues its efforts to address this mismatch. Fitch continues to believe that the probability of government support for Caixa, in case of need, is high. This is because the bank is 100%-owned by the National Treasury (Treasury) and is a domestic systemically important bank, with very high market shares in the mortgage market and savings deposits (69% and 35%, respectively, in December 2013). Caixa has a crucial policy role and is the government's main vehicle to extend credit to the lower income population at preferential rates. Fitch's projections do not take into consideration any potential change in government support nor a potentially negative decision by the Brazilian Supreme Court regarding the constitutionality of the monetary correction indices applied to certain savings deposits in the past decades. An unfavorable decision would likely pressure Caixa's capital and, possibly, its liquidity, depending on the specifics of the ruling's outcome. Under this scenario, Fitch believes that the government would provide the necessary support. The full report, 'Improved Capital Alleviates Likely Pressure from Expected Credit Cost Risege' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' and 'www.fitchratings.com.br.' Contacts: Esin Celasun Director +55 21 4503-2626 Praca XV de Novembro 20, 401B - Rio de Janeiro - RJ - Brazil Maria Rita Goncalves Senior Director +55 21 4503-2621 Maria Rita Goncalves Senior Director +55 21 4503-2621 Franklin Santarelli Managing Director +1 212-908-0739 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.