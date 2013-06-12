(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 12 (Fitch) The largest Canadian banks again
reported improved
credit-quality metrics in their most recent quarterly results,
but Fitch
believes Canadian credit quality is likely reaching a cyclical
peak.
Over the coming quarters we expect some deterioration in credit
measures where
loss performance has been especially strong, particularly in
credit cards,
home-equity lines of credit and residential mortgages.
Deterioration of credit
trends could be driven not only by an erosion of Canadian house
prices, but also
by potential exogenous shocks hitting commodity exports and
employment. Canadian
employment numbers, however, have recently been strong with
95,000 jobs being
created in Canada last month.
Second-quarter earnings for the Big Six Canadian banks -- RBC,
TD, Scotia Bank,
Bank of Montreal, CIBC and NBC -- were generally flat-to-down
compared with the
previous quarter, but grew year over year. Net interest margins
were also
flat-to-down sequentially as interest rates remained low and
competition for
loans heated up.
Surprisingly, residential mortgage balances at some banks have
continued to
rise. However, this appears to be concentrated in uninsured
loans given
tightening standards for insured mortgages, as well as the use
of uninsured
mortgages in covered-bond programs.
Growth in fee-based businesses such as wealth management will
likely play a
larger role in driving bank results as net interest margins
remain under
pressure. Asset management performance benefited from stronger
equity markets
last quarter.
Capital levels for Canadian banks have continued to improve on
the back of
steady earnings and the generally positive credit quality
trends. Measured on a
Basel III Tier 1 common equity basis, capital ratios moved
higher for all of the
Big Six institutions in the second quarter. Capital ratios for
all of the large
banks remain comfortably above current Basel III Tier 1 common
minimums.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
