(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, June 12 (Fitch) The largest Canadian banks again reported improved credit-quality metrics in their most recent quarterly results, but Fitch believes Canadian credit quality is likely reaching a cyclical peak. Over the coming quarters we expect some deterioration in credit measures where loss performance has been especially strong, particularly in credit cards, home-equity lines of credit and residential mortgages. Deterioration of credit trends could be driven not only by an erosion of Canadian house prices, but also by potential exogenous shocks hitting commodity exports and employment. Canadian employment numbers, however, have recently been strong with 95,000 jobs being created in Canada last month. Second-quarter earnings for the Big Six Canadian banks -- RBC, TD, Scotia Bank, Bank of Montreal, CIBC and NBC -- were generally flat-to-down compared with the previous quarter, but grew year over year. Net interest margins were also flat-to-down sequentially as interest rates remained low and competition for loans heated up. Surprisingly, residential mortgage balances at some banks have continued to rise. However, this appears to be concentrated in uninsured loans given tightening standards for insured mortgages, as well as the use of uninsured mortgages in covered-bond programs. Growth in fee-based businesses such as wealth management will likely play a larger role in driving bank results as net interest margins remain under pressure. Asset management performance benefited from stronger equity markets last quarter. Capital levels for Canadian banks have continued to improve on the back of steady earnings and the generally positive credit quality trends. Measured on a Basel III Tier 1 common equity basis, capital ratios moved higher for all of the Big Six institutions in the second quarter. Capital ratios for all of the large banks remain comfortably above current Basel III Tier 1 common minimums. Contact: Justin Fuller, CFA Director Financial Institutions +1-312-368-2057 Bill Warlick Senior Director Fitch Wire +1-312-368-3141 Fitch, Inc. 70 W. Madison Chicago, IL 60602 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.